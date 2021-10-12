CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Gruden emails, resignation: Everything we know about Raiders coach email scandal

By Christian D'Andrea
 10 days ago
Jon Gruden’s second stint as Las Vegas Raiders head coach was turbulent, frustrating, and much briefer than expected.

The one-time Super Bowl winner will no longer coach the Raiders after new leaked emails purportedly showed the coach making misogynistic and homophobic comments directed toward NFL players and staffers. This came on the heels of an earlier report the veteran coach and former Monday Night Football analyst had used a racist trope to describe NFL Players Association president DeMaurice Smith.

Here is the chain of events that led to the ousting of the head coach Mark Davis signed to a 10-year, $100 million contract in 2018.

October 8, 2021: The Wall Street Journal reports on his racist langauge

The Wall Street Journal reports Gruden used racist language to describe Smith in emails discussing the 2011 player lockout, writing “Dumboriss [sic] Smith has lips the size of michellin [sic] tires.” He issued an apology to the newspaper shortly thereafter.

“I used a horrible way of explaining it,” Gruden told The Wall Street Journal.

“I don’t think he’s dumb. I don’t think he’s a liar. … I don’t have a racial bone in my body, and I’ve proven that for 58 years.”

The email was uncovered in a league investigation into the working conditions at the Washington Football Team. Gruden’s comments were just some of many missives exchanged between he and WFT then-team president Bruce Allen. Raiders owner Mark Davis denounced the comments that afternoon, calling them “disturbing” and “not what the Raiders stand for.”

October 10, 2021: Gruden confirms he used vulgar language to describe NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a 2011 email when pressed by ESPN

“I was in a bad frame of mind at the time [in 2011], and I called Roger Goodell a [expletive] in one of these emails too,” the Raiders coach told ESPN. “They were keeping players and coaches from doing what they love with a lockout. There also were a lot of things being reported publicly about the safety of the sport that I love. I was on a mission with high school football [in the Tampa, Florida, area] during that time, and there were a lot of parents who were scared about letting their kids play football. It just didn’t sit well with me.”

October 10, 2021: Gruden speaks to reporters about the email

Gruden, fresh off a home loss to the Chicago Bears, addressed the email controversy in his press conference. He apologized to Smith and anyone else he may have offended, but claimed his statements were not a reflection on his views on race.

“I’m not a racist,” Gruden told reporters. “I can’t tell you how sick I am. I apologize again to De Smith, but I feel good about who I am and what I’ve done my entire life. … I had no racial intention with those remarks at all. I’m not like that at all. I apologize. I don’t want to keep addressing it.”

October 11, 2021: A New York Times report uncovers more Gruden emails

The emails, per the New York Times, “casually and frequently unleashed misogynistic and homophobic language over several years to denigrate people around the game and to mock some of the league’s momentous changes.” These messages, sent to Allen, took aim at the league’s first openly gay drafted player Michael Sam, the league’s first female officials, the league’s efforts to reduce head injuries, and the pregame protests that became a point of debate toward the end of the last decade.

These emails spanned more than seven years, ranging all the way to 2018.

October 11, 2021: Gruden resigns as Raiders head coach

He leaves behind a 22-31 record in three-plus seasons in his second stint with the franchise.

