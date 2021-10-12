The NFL world reacts to Jon Gruden's misogynistic, homophobic emails and resignation

Jon Gruden is out as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday after a New York Times report detailed a lengthy list of misogynistic, homophobic, and racist comments in emails going back 10 years. Gruden resigned approximately an hour after the initial New York Times report broke.

Gruden’s resignation came days after a report surfaced showing the long-time NFL head coach and former ESPN analyst used a racist trope to to describe NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith in an email in 2011. Gruden responded to the email leak on Sunday after the Raiders’ 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears, stating that he is “not a racist.”

Here’s how the NFL world, from current and former players to media members and fans, reacted to Gruden’s resignation.

NFL players