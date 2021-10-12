CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The NFL world reacts to Jon Gruden's misogynistic, homophobic emails and resignation

By Mary Clarke
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pnYR7_0cOLacKi00

Jon Gruden is out as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday after a New York Times report detailed a lengthy list of misogynistic, homophobic, and racist comments in emails going back 10 years. Gruden resigned approximately an hour after the initial New York Times report broke.

Gruden’s resignation came days after a report surfaced showing the long-time NFL head coach and former ESPN analyst used a racist trope to to describe NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith in an email in 2011. Gruden responded to the email leak on Sunday after the Raiders’ 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears, stating that he is “not a racist.”

Here’s how the NFL world, from current and former players to media members and fans, reacted to Gruden’s resignation.

NFL players

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colleen Wolfe
Person
Dan Snyder
Person
Dez Bryant
Person
Mike Wallace
Person
Demaurice Smith
chatsports.com

How Frank Reich addressed Colts about Jon Gruden's resignation, NFL emails scandal

INDIANAPOLIS — Frank Reich took the time to speak to the Colts’ players leadership council about the continuing revelations of emails from former Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen that have revealed racist, misogynistic and homophobic exchanges, most notably with former Raiders coach Jon Gruden and NFL general counsel Jeff Pash.
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Misogynist#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#New York Times#Espn#Nfl Players Association#Michaelkistnfl
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton Had 2 Big Announcements Tonight

Veteran NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who’s been unsigned since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, had two big announcements in his latest video posted to YouTube. Newton, speaking in his “Funky Friday” video, confirmed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine....
NFL
The Spun

Retired NFL Quarterback Reportedly Being “Closely Monitored”

A retired NFL quarterback is reportedly being “closely monitored” by teams across the league heading into the fourth week of the regular season. Josh McCown, 40, last played in the National Football League in 2020. He spent time with both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans in 2020. The...
NFL
987theshark.com

Bruce Arians Says Running Back is on Thin Ice

Bruce Arians is not happy with Runnin Back Gio Bernard after the Bucs defeat of Miami last Sunday. Arians was happy with Bernards’s total scoring but his pass defense was not up to standards. “I was pleased with it at the end, I didn’t like when he got run over...
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
Audacy

Terry Bradshaw under fire over comments on Erin Andrews’ attire

During a segment on Thursday Night Football, Fox NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw was criticized for his comments about reporter Erin Andrews and her country-themed outfit during an interview with Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Andrews’ interview aired during the network’s pregame show, before the Buccaneers-Eagles game in Philadelphia. After...
NFL
thecomeback.com

The Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this Sunday

While the second-year quarterback got good news when initial x-rays were negative, word came down on Wednesday that Tua’s ribs were indeed fractured after further testing. That means Tagovailoa will miss this weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “We decided to run some more tests, we ran them, and...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

39K+
Followers
81K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy