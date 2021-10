DUNCAN FALLS – Sheridan scored 15 points in the third quarter to pull away from Philo and get at 32-21 win on October 8. Jason Munyan kept shattering the record books as his big day saw him become the new all-time leading rusher for the Generals. A record of 30 years, Monte Shriner set the mark in 1991-93. The yards of the record were 3,571.

PHILO, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO