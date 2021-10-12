Burenia Missile Tanks, Energy Tanks, and Power Bomb Tank Locations

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Battlefield 2042 had an interesting open beta to say the least. While fans were excited to finally get their hands on the newest iteration of the popular series, the beta also sparked debate about many of EA's design choices, particularly the introduction of Specialists. In a lengthy new blog post meant to share takeaways from the recent open beta, EA pushed back against the feedback that Specialists — characters with unique traits that upend the traditional class system — hampered teamwork. New World is currently being affected by a deflationary currency crisis so bad that on some servers, players have started bartering raw materials with one another instead of spending their increasingly valuable coins. As per an article by Player Auctions, Amazon's latest MMORPG is currently facing a troubling time with deflation. Unlike other MMOs, which often have to combat inflation caused by players generating more money through grinding out quests and amassing small fortunes, New World is facing quite the opposite problem. As part of its 25th-anniversary celebrations for Tomb Raider, Square Enix has published three new videos featuring an array of details from the cancelled survival horror game Tomb Raider: Ascension. As shown on YouTube, the three videos focus on different elements of what could have been for Ascension, had the game not been replaced by the franchise's preferred 2013 reboot. In the first clip, the publisher shows off a range of concept art for the game where fans can see its island setting as well as a number of characters designs. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 HOURS AGO