Video Games

Burenia Missile Tanks, Energy Tanks, and Power Bomb Tank Locations

By Best Games
IGN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurenia is the fourth area in Metroid Dread. It contains 11 Missile Tanks, four Energy Tanks, and one Power Bomb Tank. In this guide, you will find how to get all the collectibles in the area. Missile Tank #1. After the first Network Station you find, go left and...

www.ign.com

Polygon

Every Metroid Dread suit upgrade, Missile Tank, and Energy Tank

Has suit upgrades, Missile Tanks, and Energy Tanks for you to collect. These upgrades open new paths to explore and upgrade Samus’ fighting abilities. upgrades guide, we’ll show you map locations for every suit upgrade, along with every Missile Tank and Energy Tank you can collect. The upgrades are broken down by area below.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

All Missile Tank expansion locations in Metroid Dread

The Missile Launcher has been one of Samus Aran’s go-to power-ups since her very first adventure, and trend continues with Metroid Dread. While Samus starts with the ability to fire missiles this time around, she has a limited amount at her disposal – that’s where Missile Expansions (or Tanks) come in. Along with Energy Tanks, they’re the most common collectible you’ll find in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Maps - Every Weapon, Upgrade, Missile Tank, E Tank, and Energy Part Location

This page contains images of fully explored and revealed maps for every area of Metroid Dread. If you are stuck, you may use these maps to compare to your in-game map to see what rooms or hallways or sections you haven't uncovered yet. Every item location is noted on the maps as well. We know they are hard to make out, so we are working on a better format for these maps. Until then, we hope you'll find these ones useful! Note that this page contains MASSIVE SPOILERS for Metroid Dread. If you don't want to know about all the maps and areas in the game, turn back now! That said, we have listed them by the order you might arrive at them, so we hope that helps. Check out the Walkthrough for our complete guide to every boss fight and item pickup in Metroid Dread.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Metroid Dread: Elun Collectibles | How To Find All Energy & Missile Tanks

The mysterious vault of Elun is the smallest section of. — and one area you never really need to come back to. The only reason to return is to finish your collectibles hunt and grab the three items in this area. We won’t spoil what Elun is all about, but it is an eerie place. When you return, you’ll be strong enough to overcome any of the horrors hiding here without too much trouble. If you’re lost and need help, we’ve got locations for all the collectibles below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cataris Missile Tank 10

After using the elevator from Artaria, take the left and descend to the lower floor. You will find a marked wall on the left. You need to charge your shot and destroy it. The Missile Tank will be on the other side. Use your Morph Ball mode to get it.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ghavoran Missile Tank 10

You have to go to an area with a pool of water, below the Map Station at the center of Ghavoran. Defeat the insects and open your enter a small passage on the right by using a Bomb. Inside the new room, jump over the blocks above you and use...
IGN

Artaria Power Bomb Tank 1

Go to the big room that you already visited for Missile Tank #20. Inside here, simply climb the blue panel on the right using Spider Magnet and then use your Grapple Beam to get attached to the panel on the roof. You will actually learn how to use a Power...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

Dairon Energy Tank (Part) 1

After using the Purple Teleporter, descend to the left and go all the way to the right. You will find a Wide Beam Cover that leads to a high-temperature zone. Continue in this location and you will find the tank in the lower area, right next to a door. For this one, you need to use your Morph Ball mode and jump quickly to the ledge where the item is before touching the lava.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hanubia Missile Tank 1

When you first visit Hanubia, speaking with ADAM is one of the first things you will do. After the chat, take the right door. In this new room, use Bombs to reveal a hidden passage. You can’t open the violet doors yet, so go to the left.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Resolver Weapons

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Resolver Weapons, including how to use them, what they're good at, and what the best ones are. For more Weapon pages, be sure to check out our pages on the Best Unique Weapons...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Amazon Bans New World Players for Exploiting a Gold Duplication Glitch

Amazon has announced that it will be taking measures to ban players who recently exploited a glitch in New World's 1.0.3 update, which brought server transfers to the game. As reported by PCGamer, the "gold dupe" glitch allowed players to duplicate gold and items. How it works is that if players sent gold to another player and logged off and then logged back in again, the gold they traded beforehand would still be in their inventory. Of course, word of this glitch spread quickly.
FIFA
IGN

All FND Cache Locations

This section of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details the locations of every FDA Crate in the game. These are the black crates with a red stripe, and will give you either a new weapon, or Gun Powder that you can use to craft new Weapon Mods. Use the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Boomerang X - Endless Update: PC Launch Trailer

A new Endless wave mode is available now on PC for the action gam, Boomerang X. Check out the trailer. Boomerang X has launched its first major update on PC, extending the breakneck boomerang action into an infinite onslaught of enhanced enemies in the mysterious Red Garden, an all-new map. Hurl yourself into Endless Run Mode with a variety of options, changing your shield supply and what power ups you have access to. Depending on your choice these categories make the game more challenging, teeth-clenchingly difficult, or just provide a different flavor. You can even make custom categories. Time to let your recklessness run free.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Lion's Roar

This page of the IGN Far Cry 6 guide contains a complete walkthrough of the El Este mission; The Lion's Roar. NOTE: To unlock this Operation, you must have completed Our Right To Party. The Lion's Roar. LOADOUT RECOMMENDATION: You’ll fight a number of powerful vehicles in this Operation, including...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

EA Doubles Down on Battlefield 2042 Specialists Despite Fan Criticism - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Battlefield 2042 had an interesting open beta to say the least. While fans were excited to finally get their hands on the newest iteration of the popular series, the beta also sparked debate about many of EA's design choices, particularly the introduction of Specialists. In a lengthy new blog post meant to share takeaways from the recent open beta, EA pushed back against the feedback that Specialists — characters with unique traits that upend the traditional class system — hampered teamwork. New World is currently being affected by a deflationary currency crisis so bad that on some servers, players have started bartering raw materials with one another instead of spending their increasingly valuable coins. As per an article by Player Auctions, Amazon's latest MMORPG is currently facing a troubling time with deflation. Unlike other MMOs, which often have to combat inflation caused by players generating more money through grinding out quests and amassing small fortunes, New World is facing quite the opposite problem. As part of its 25th-anniversary celebrations for Tomb Raider, Square Enix has published three new videos featuring an array of details from the cancelled survival horror game Tomb Raider: Ascension. As shown on YouTube, the three videos focus on different elements of what could have been for Ascension, had the game not been replaced by the franchise's preferred 2013 reboot. In the first clip, the publisher shows off a range of concept art for the game where fans can see its island setting as well as a number of characters designs. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Journal Scraps

This page is part of IGN's Stardew Valley Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about Journal Scraps, including what are Journal Scraps, where to find them, and how to solve some of the Journal Scraps puzzles. What are Journal Scraps. These collectibles are part of a sailor's...
VIDEO GAMES

