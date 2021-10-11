CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Melon And Watermelon Salad

recipecourse.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis melon and watermelon salad is the ultimate summer dessert. At home, we love these fragrant fruits and the light syrup with orange blossom water brings a little more indulgence. Plus it’s really super quick to do. Ingredients. 0.5 melon Charentais. 500 g watermelon. 300 g green melon. 100 g...

recipecourse.com

Comments / 0

Related
knuj.net

Pecan Pie Lasagna

This desert falls somewhere between pecan pie, banana pudding, and an icebox cake. That means that: 1. It’s ridiculously, over-the-top delicious, and 2. It’s never going to be completely solid—unless you freeze it. We prefer to eat this dessert cold, but not frozen, but if you want a clean slice, let it freeze for at least 6 hours before serving.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melon#Sugar#Fruit#Food Drink#Parisian
therecipecritic.com

Apple Fries

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Lightly battered and tender, apple fries are going to become your new favorite treat! A generous coating of cinnamon sugar and homemade caramel dip makes them even more irresistible!. I...
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Sheet Pan BLT Salad

Use a sourdough or Tuscan loaf of bread. I used Oscar Meyer(TM) Cracked Black Pepper thick-cut bacon and multi-colored cherry tomatoes. Don't toss in arugula until just before serving so it doesn't get too wilted. Nutrition Facts. Per Serving:. 752 calories; protein 25.8g; carbohydrates 103g; fat 28g; cholesterol 24mg; sodium...
RECIPES
goodhousekeeping.com

Smoky Corn, Bacon and Avocado Salad

This corn, bacon and avocado salad topped with a creamy dressing is the perfect addition to any summer dining table. This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site.
RECIPES
Mashed

Peach Caprese Salad Recipe

Caprese salad is an all-time favorite. As is the case with many traditional dishes, the origin of Caprese salad is something that cannot be pinpointed with absolute certainty. Despite the salad having been named after the isle of Capri, The Nibble reported that the dish is native to the entire region of Campania, which encompasses Italy's southwest coast. No matter where it's prepared, a classic Caprese salad has just four ingredients: mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, olive oil, and fresh basil, although balsamic vinegar is considered to be part of the canon at this point (albeit an optional ingredient). The Caprese was popularized by Egypt's King Farouk when he enjoyed the salad in the 1950s during an Italian vacation, although he liked to savor it between two slices of bread in the form of a sandwich (via The Nibble).
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
goodhousekeeping.com

Lamb and Minty Broad Bean Salad

This refreshing mint, lamb and broad bean salad is the perfect celebration of summer-y ingredients. Large handful mint, leaves picked, plus extra to serve. This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site.
RECIPES
goodhousekeeping.com

Roasted Tomato and Burrata Salad

Make this salad when tomatoes are in season for the sweetest flavour. In the UK tomato season runs from June to October!. This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site.
RECIPES
goodhousekeeping.com

Spicy Thai Beef Salad

Thai basil has an intensely aromatic, slight aniseed flavour that pairs well with the cooling mint and fruity mango, but you could swap it for coriander if you prefer. Toasted ground rice is a traditional choice to add crunch and flavour to fresh and punchy salads.
RECIPES
cleancuisine.com

Recipe for Grain Salad

Recipe for Grain Salad – This Recipe for Grain Salad is perfect for prepping ahead, and enjoying for quick lunches and dinners throughout the week. Loaded with quinoa, roasted veggies, and tossed in an avocado dressing, this recipe is full of flavor and variety!. Filled with healthy carbs and fiber,...
RECIPES
sent-trib.com

Don’t hold the anchovies for this salad

Staten Middleton makes a grilled potato salad, with a secret ingredient, that is a full meal taking advantage of the fall harvest. “I knew I liked roast potatoes, and I knew you could do it in the oven, but I like things grilled,” Middleton said of his creation. “You get the flavor through the caramelizing. The trick is not to overcook. There’s nothing worse than an over-done potato. I always err on the side of not-overdone.”
BOWLING GREEN, OH
pauladeenmagazine.com

Fall Chopped Salad

This yummy Fall Chopped Salad combines some of the season’s beloved flavors to create a comforting side dish. In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise and next 6 ingredients. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. In a large bowl, toss together lettuces and all remaining ingredients. Add mayonnaise...
RECIPES
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Malibu Farm: Vegan Chop Salad

Malibu Farm’s menu has always featured a chop salad, says founder Helene Henderson, author of the new restaurant-inspired cookbook, “Malibu Farm Sunrise to Sunset” (Clarkson Potter, $40). But the original version was a classic one with meat and cheese. “It was and is a delicious salad, but customers kept trying...
MALIBU, CA
Fox11online.com

Broccoli & Bacon Salad

5 cups FRESH broccoli florets, cut into small pieces. Combine all salad ingredients in a large mixing bowl; mix well. Combine dressing ingredients in a small mixing bowl. Mix until thoroughly combined using a fork or wire whisk. Add dressing to salad and mix well. Refrigerate 1 hour. Makes 8 servings.
RECIPES
northernexpress.com

Pour’s Sweet Potato Salad

Prep your palettes, cold-weather comrades! Autumn is officially on the menu at Petoskey’s Pour Kitchen & Bar, and we can’t wait to take a taste. Launched in August 2016 and helmed by general manager and sommelier Todd Chinnock, in partnership with executive chef Colin Campbell, Pour’s seasonally rotating menus often combine comfort food and classic technique with a distinctive Eastern Asian twist.
PETOSKEY, MI
225batonrouge.com

An easy and tangy fall Tuscan Salad

Tuscan cuisine is rich in olive oil, olives, beans and fresh vegetables. This salad delivers all of these flavors in one dish. One of the main greens is Tuscan kale, which is much more tender than what you may typically find. It’s also the best variety of kale to eat raw. If Tuscan kale is not available at your local grocer, you can double up using more of the deep green leaves of romaine lettuce. What makes this salad so delicious is the tangy lemon and garlic in the dressing. The robust dressing we’ve created is able to stand up to the bold leaves of the kale and romaine. The creamy beans and rich olives make this salad hefty enough to serve as a meal in itself, but it’s also a delightful starter.
RECIPES
chatelaine.com

Fig and Radicchio Salad

This fresh and fruity salad features fig, pomegranate and toasted hazelnuts — a fall fantasy. Toast hazelnuts in a 400F oven for 5 min. Then transfer to a tea towel. Rub until most of the skins flake off nuts.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy