Michael Sam sends first tweet since inclusion in Jon Gruden email

By Larry Brown
Yardbarker
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Sam on Monday night sent his first tweet since being included in Jon Gruden’s offensive emails. Personal emails Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen were uncovered as part of the NFL’s investigation into the franchise’s workplace. One email comment Gruden made about DeMaurice Smith leaked on Friday....

Related
wglt.org

With Jon Gruden gone, cheerleaders and players want the NFL to release more data

Jon Gruden's exit as an NFL coach is prompting calls for the league to release more information from the investigation that unearthed years' worth of misogynistic, homophobic and racist emails. Some of the loudest calls are coming from former cheerleaders and other employees whose mistreatment by the Washington Football Team...
NFL
FanSided

What did Jon Gruden’s emails say?

Jon Gruden resigned as Las Vegas Raiders head coach on Monday shortly after a bombshell report by the New York Times unveiled emails he sent over the years. During the Week 5 edition of Monday Night Football, a bombshell report from the New York Times unveiled controversial emails sent by Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, featuring homophobic and misogynistic language over the years. This came days after a Wall Street Journal report unveiled an email Gruden sent in 2011 in which he used racially-insensitive language about NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jon Gruden’s “Truth” Comment

It’s already been over a week since Jon Gruden resigned from his position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, but apparently this story isn’t close to being over. The New York Times uncovered that Gruden used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails he sent several years ago to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others around the league. He also used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. Once all these disturbing emails came to light, he stepped down.
NFL
NBC Sports

NFL contends it released no Jon Gruden emails

Since Friday, it’s been presumed by many that the NFL specifically and deliberately released the emails sent by former Raiders coach Jon Gruden to former Washington executive Bruce Allen. The league had not pushed back on that theory until today. In response to an email regarding a separate issue relating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demaurice Smith
FanSided

Jon Gruden says he’s not racist after sending racist email

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said that he is not racist after racially-insensitive comments towards NFLPA chief DeMaurice Smith surfaced. Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was the topic of discussion in the NFL this past Friday, after a 2011 leaked email revealed that he made racially-insensitive comments towards NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith. Raiders owner Mark Davis released a statement shortly after the Wall Street Journal’s report on the email, condemning Gruden’s comments. Gruden apologized in the Wall Street Journal article.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL has 'damaging' emails from Jon Gruden?

Jon Gruden is under fire for the comment he said about DeMaurice Smith in a 2011 email. He also had some negative things to say about Roger Goodell over email. However, more problematic messages he sent to former Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen have emerged. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, these emails are “damaging” and were sent to the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
247Sports

NFL issues statement on reported Jon Gruden email

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is under fire following a reported email comment aboutg NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. During the NFL’s investigation into workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team, the league uncovered a message from Gruden to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen, in which Gruden had described Smith by a racist trope, according to the Wall Street Journal.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Washington Football Team#The Las Vegas Raiders#The New York Times#Raiders Dl#Sec
enstarz.com

Jon Gruden Exposed For Sending Racist Email in 2011: What Is The Future of Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach In The NFL? [DETAILS]

Jon Gruden, the head coach of Las Vegas Raiders in the National Football League, has been exposed for a racist email that he sent in 2011. According to ESPN, the email in question is about NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith. It was sent to the president of the Washington Football Team as players of the league were resolving a lockout a decade ago.
NFL
Washington Times

NFL condemns ‘appalling, abhorrent’ Jon Gruden email

The NFL reacted strongly and quickly Friday to a report that Jon Gruden used a racist comment about NFL Players Association leader DeMaurice Smith in an email 10 years ago. A Wall Street Journal story noted that Gruden, then working for ESPN and now coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, referred in a racist way to Smith’s facial features.
NFL
Columbia Daily Tribune

Missouri football alum Michael Sam takes high road after Jon Gruden's homophobic emails

One of the most recognized football players in Missouri program history is at the epicenter of one of the most egregious sports stories of 2021. Now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden used a homophobic term in an email when referring to the then-St. Louis Rams' decision to select former Tiger star Michael Sam, an openly gay defensive end, in the 2014 NFL Draft, USA Today reported.
NFL
Sporting News

Jeff Fisher rejects Jon Gruden claim that NFL pressured Rams to draft Michael Sam

Jeff Fisher has joined the chorus of teams, players and contemporaries lambasting former Raiders coach Jon Gruden for the content of emails he exchanged with former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen from 2010 through 2018. Fisher took particular exception to Gruden's belief that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell forced him...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TheDailyBeast

Michael Sam: Gruden’s Homophobic Email About Me Is So Disappointing

Michael Sam, the first openly gay player to be drafted into the NFL, has spoken out for the first time since disgraced ousted Las Vegas Raiders Coach Joe Gruden’s homophobic email about him was exposed this week. Gruden was shown to have used racist and misogynistic language in his leaked emails, and also used a homophobic term while referring to Sam in 2014. Sam said he found the revelation particularly disappointing because Carl Nassib, the first openly gay active NFL player, plays for the Raiders and was publicly backed by Gruden after he came out earlier this year. “It’s unfortunate,’’ Sam said Wednesday, according to USA Today. “Especially that the first active gay player who’s playing is on the same team... The whole team would rally around [Nassib] but again, it almost seems like it was just for show. So are you really a part of it, or are you not? Sam added that the NFL is moving toward being accepting of LGBTQ+ communities, and people who can’t handle that will “need to find another profession.’’
NFL
NBC News

Jon Gruden resigns as Las Vegas Raiders coach over offensive emails

Jon Gruden has resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. Gruden released a statement Monday night, saying: “I have resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”
NFL
reviewjournal.com

How exactly did Jon Gruden’s emails become public?

In the aftermath of Jon Gruden’s abrupt resignation as head coach of the Raiders over insensitive emails he sent as long as 10 years ago, it is understandable to wonder exactly how Gruden’s past suddenly caught up with him all these years later. Gruden, as it turned out, was outed...
NFL
Awful Announcing

NFL sends Raiders additional “damaging” Jon Gruden emails to review, Booger McFarland tells Mark Davis “do something”

The situation around Jon Gruden’s 2011 email of “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires” has now expanded further. That email came up during the NFL’s review of the Washington Football Team, and was released to the public Friday by Andrew Beaton of The Wall Street Journal. Gruden, currently the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders (he’s seen above on the field during their loss to the Chicago Bears Thursday), has tried several “I’m not a racist” apologies around it, but there still have been many people calling for his job. And ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that the league is sending more Gruden emails to the Raiders for review:
NFL
WSOC Charlotte

Jon Gruden resigns from Raiders after email controversy

Jon Gruden has resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before joining the franchise contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. In a statement released Monday night, Gruden said, “I have resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”
NFL

