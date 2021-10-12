CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Today in Retail: Rising Cotton Prices Hit Apparel Brands; Walmart Adds Netflix Merchandise

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In today’s top retail news, cotton prices have hit their highest level since 2011, adding to the issues apparel brands are facing, while Walmart is partnering with Netflix on products based on the streaming giant’s top shows. Also, British online retailer ASOS is parting ways with its CEO, and conversational commerce...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Grocery store shoppers sound off on surging prices

Shoppers in a Washington, D.C., suburb reacted to surging grocery prices amid supply-chain bottlenecks and rising inflation. "Can't afford half the stuff… I think it's outrageous," one shopper in Lanham, Maryland, a city 10 miles northeast from the district, told Fox News. "It's crazy!" another woman leaving Costco said. WATCH...
LANHAM, MD
pymnts

Amazon Debuts Product Opportunity Explorer Tool for Third-Party Sellers

Amazon has introduced its Product Opportunity Explorer tool for third-party sellers to find ways to roll out products “to serve unmet customer demand.” The announcement came during the retail giant’s Accelerate 2021 conference for third-party sellers. Amazon’s new Product Opportunity Explorer tool “helps take the guesswork out of identifying which...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Levi Strauss Co#Conversational Commerce#British#Asos#Ar#Quiq
pymnts

Grocery Roundup: On-Demand Economy Comes for Discount Grocery

Digital holdout Grocery Outlet, a California-based grocer for value-seeking consumers with over 400 stores across six states, is finally getting online. The chain announced Thursday (Oct. 21) that it is partnering with Instacart for a pilot test of same-day delivery at 68 of its stores. “The pandemic has changed the...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WWD

Kohl’s Corp.: Are Separate Dot-com and Store Companies in the Cards?

Click here to read the full article. Will Kohl’s Corp. be the next retailer pushed to spin off its dot-com into a separate company? Financial sources say Kohl’s, with its underperforming stock, is expected to fall under pressure from activist investors later this year to spin off its e-commerce operation, mirroring what the Hudson’s Bay Co. has already done with its Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off 5th and Hudson’s Bay divisions, and what Macy’s Inc. is also being pushed to do.More from WWDKohl's Flagging its Fashion With New York ShowroomAdrien Brody's Style Throughout The YearsMonique Lhuillier Book Signing Party “Nothing is actually...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Deliveroo Doubles Premium Membership Through Amazon Prime Partnership

As restaurant aggregators compete to gain consumers’ loyalty amid a growing desire for on-demand delivery, one contender is going back to the source. Many attribute the growth of the on-demand economy to the rise of Amazon, and the U.K.-based restaurant and grocery delivery service Deliveroo is tapping Amazon’s convenience-seeking customer base to grow its premium member base.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Netflix
pymnts

Today in Restaurant and Grocery Tech: Starbucks Eyes Frictionless Checkout; Walmart Leans on Automation

Today in restaurant and grocery tech news, Starbucks considers utilizing Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology for checkout-free stores, and Walmart moves further into automated grocery fulfillment. Plus, Deglin Kenealy, founder, CEO and chairman of automated pizza kitchen creator Basil Street Pizza, predicts the vending machine-powered future of quick-service restaurants (QSRs).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
pymnts

Kroger Launches Private Marketplace for Brands to Reach Consumers

Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM) has debuted a private programmatic advertising marketplace for brands and marketers of consumer packaged goods (CPGs), Supermarket News reported Wednesday (Oct. 20). It’s called the Kroger Private Marketplace and will allow both CPG brands and ad agencies to reach shoppers by applying audience data to campaigns...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Ulta to announce new Google partnership, 50 new stores per year during virtual investor event

Ulta Beauty Inc. is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Tuesday where it plans to announce a partnership with Google , an investment in an AI retail technology company Adeptmind, and more. The Google partnership will leverage Ulta Beauty's GlamLab Virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow within certain brands in Google search and on the YouTube platform. Ulta will also launch a $20 million Digital Innovation Fund that will partner with early-stage investors, entrepreneurs and others. Same-day delivery is coming to some markets, and cost-saving targets of $150 million to $200 million are set. For fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024, Ulta Beauty is forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% to 7% for sales, low-double digit CAGR for earnings per share, comparable sales growth of 3% to 5% annually and 50 new stores per year. Ulta shares fell 4.2% in Tuesday premarket trading, but the stock is up 41.5% for the year to date. The benchmark S&P 500 index [s:spx] is up 19.5% for 2021 so far.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today In Retail: Walmart+ Members Get Holiday Shopping Perk; Digital Saks Reportedly Planning IPO

In today’s top retail news, Walmart is spreading its Black Friday deals out again this year and giving Walmart+ members early access, while eCommerce-focused Saks is considering going public as early as next year. Also, consumers are increasingly demanding faster delivery times from online orders, and U.K.-based online used car seller Cazoo is moving into the commercial vehicle sector.
RETAIL
pymnts

Today in Retail: Retail Sales up for Second Consecutive Month; Walmart Testing Shopping via Text

In today’s top retail news, the U.S. Commerce Department says retail sales were up in September, though inflation may have something to do with that, while more merchants may be looking to accept cryptocurrency within the next few years. Also, Walmart is trying to expand its conversational commerce capabilities despite Amazon’s dominance, and Toyota is altering its production schedule because of the semiconductor chip shortage.
RETAIL
kyma.com

Retail sales climb despite rising prices, supply issues

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans continued to spend at a solid clip in September even while facing sticker shock in grocery aisles, car lots and restaurants as snarled global supply chains slow the flow of goods. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in September from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday. While that was a bigger number than economists had expected, concerns are mounting as to how resilient shoppers will be as they head into the crucial holiday season, should rising prices stick and frustrations grow amid short supplies. Right now, however, there is no evidence that Americans are pulling back, and the spending last month was broad-based from clothing retailers to sporting goods and hobby retailers and auto dealers.
RETAIL
Reuters

Rising prices flatter U.S. retail sales; demand for goods remains strong

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rose in September in part as more expensive motor vehicles boosted receipts at auto dealerships, but there are fears that supply constraints could disrupt the holiday shopping season amid continued shortages of goods. Given the partial lift from inflation, the surprise increase in...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

September Retail Apparel Prices Fell 1.1%, as Home Goods Rose

The lower clothing prices countered the 0.4 percent increase in the overall Consumer Price Index. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
wmleader.com

Gaming and apparel brand 100 Thieves is acquiring Higround

100 Thieves, a gaming organization known for its esports teams, apparel, and big-name streamers, is announcing its first acquisition: the gaming peripheral company Higround. If you aren’t familiar, Higround makes what might be best described as designer gaming peripherals. (To get an idea of what that means, check out Higround’s Instagram, which is filled with pictures of colorful keyboards.) It releases its products in limited drops and says that every one of them has sold out. The company’s work even includes a collaboration with Apple’s Beats, though it had a limited distribution and wasn’t for sale.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Netflix Merch Lands at Walmart

Netflix has a huge culture footprint right now, but it's about to expand its presence through a merchandising deal with Walmart, as the two companies have teamed up to create a new digital storefront for a wide variety of Netflix swag. This will be Netflix’s “first digital storefront with a...
BUSINESS
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy