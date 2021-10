LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — With a win at Saturday’s Maryland Million Day, 4-year-old filly Hello Beautiful would join some elite company in the state’s horse racing history. A first-place finish in the Maryland Million Distaff would be Hello Beautiful’s third victory in the annual showcase of Maryland racing at Laurel Park, making her only the seventh horse to win three of the event’s races since it began in 1986, the Maryland Jockey Club said. Hello Beautiful previously finished first in the 2020 Maryland Million Distaff Handicap and the 2019 Maryland Million Lassie Stakes. The most recent horse to accomplish the feat was Eighttofasttocatch,...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO