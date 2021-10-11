CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

Two foods the Queen does not eat and the Six foods I do not

By Bill Marler
foodpoisonjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently I saw an article that reported that the Queen avoids both rare meat and seafoods. Well, we at least have that in common. A few years ago I was interviewed by Business Insider and we wound up taking about the foods that I avoid. Here is the interview. Bill...

www.foodpoisonjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Hot Dogs Are Being Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

It's tailgating season, which means it's hot dog season. (Just like it has been basically since Memorial Day.) However, there are some hot dogs you will want to avoid after a recall notice was posted with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). Espi's Sausage and Tocino Co. has recalled 2,048...
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

If You Have This Frozen Food at Home, Don't Eat It, FDA Says

Cooking can often feel like a precarious affair from both food safety and palatability standpoints. If you undercook certain dishes, you end up with an inedible mess. If you undercook them, you might just make someone sick. Unfortunately, no matter how you prepare popular foods from one particular company right now, you may be putting your health at risk, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced that nearly 6,000 pounds of this operation's products are potentially contaminated with dangerous bacteria. Read on to discover if you should be purging your kitchen of these foods now.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

If You Have This Milk at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

Milk has long been heralded as a healthy drink, with popular ad campaigns and parents alike touting its benefits for building strong bones and providing essential vitamins and minerals. Unfortunately, if you've got one particular type of milk in your fridge, drinking it could do more harm than good, according to experts. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is now cautioning against drinking this one kind of milk right now—read on to find out if you should be purging your fridge of this product.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This Kind of Cheese, Says Mayo Clinic

There's no denying it: however young you may look or feel at heart, aging is not without its own set of challenges. And while some of them make their presence known—those pesky new aches and pains, for instance—others can be far more subtle, and unfortunately far more dangerous. If you're over the age of 65, this may mean adopting important changes in your wellness plan, including your diet. In particular, experts say that there's one kind of cheese that may put you at serious risk of food-borne illness as a senior, despite being perfectly safe for those under 65. Read on to find out which type of cheese to avoid, and the one way you can still safely enjoy it!
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raw Foods#Raw Milk#Milk Products#Food Poisoning#Food Drink#Business Insider#Chipotle#Americans
BGR.com

If you have this vegetable in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Don't Miss: Amazing deals for Prime members only, $199 Roomba, $59 2K camera drone, $29 rainfall shower head, more We’ve seen listeria-based food recalls in the past, and now we have another one involving bagged packages of Kale from Kroger. The national supermarket chain announced a voluntary recall a few days ago with respect to its 16-ounce bags of Kale. During regular testing, listeria monocytogenes were found in some bags. Which Kale product is subject to the food recall? The bags of Kale subject to the food recall all have Korger branding. More specifically, they all have a UPC of 11110-18170 and a...
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

Never Make This One Popular Food in Your Slow Cooker, FDA Warns

Your slow cooker is probably one of the most beloved tools in your kitchen. Whether you're looking to let the flavors of your chili build all day long or you have a busy day ahead and want dinner ready to go later, your slow cooker is there to get the job done. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns against making one popular food in your slow cooker because doing so could be toxic. To see what you should always prep before putting it in your slow cooker, read on.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

More Than 110 Tons of Salad Is Being Recalled from Stores, Including Kroger

A recall on salad dressing has led to a large recall of ready-to-eat salads from Ready Pac Foods. The company announced that it is recalling 222,915 pounds of ready-to-eat salad that contains meat and poultry because they have dressing from Litehouse, which is also being recalled. The dressing packages are improperly labeled. They contain anchovies, "a known allergen, which is not declared on the salad product label," the recall states.
FOOD SAFETY
themanual.com

The 11 Best Prebiotic Foods To Eat for Optimal Digestion

If you’re the type of guy that likes to follow wellness trends, you’re probably well aware that your gut houses thousands of bacteria and fungi that together help digest and absorb nutrients in the food you eat, maintain the integrity of the intestinal barrier, produce vitamins, reduce inflammation in the body, fend off pathogenic microorganisms, and signal the immune system to produce more white blood cells. These resident microorganisms together form the gut microbiome, a complex ecosystem that is susceptible to disruption and imbalance by things like antibiotics, a chronically poor diet, stress, and medications.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
foodpoisonjournal.com

Bean Sprouts and Soy Sprouts recalled due to Listeria

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
FOOD SAFETY
foodpoisonjournal.com

Unnamed restaurants and Albertsons, Safeway, and Sprouts supermarkets in Colorado linked to Salmonella Fish Outbreak

States with Cases: AZ (1), CO (82), CT (1), IA (1), MN (2), MO (1), NE (2), NJ (2), PA (1), TX (2), VA (2), WA (2), WI (2), WY (2) Northeast Seafood Products, Denver, CO, is voluntarily recalling certain types of seafood that were processed at our facility because they have the potential of being contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more sever illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e. infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
COLORADO STATE
foodpoisonjournal.com

A bit of history of Salmonella and Fish

In September 2012 Minnesota public health officials investigated an outbreak of Salmonella Bareilly associated with eating sushi at a restaurant in Minneapolis. Eating a Dynamite roll was statistically associated with illness. The contaminated food i…Read More ». Grains, Pasta Dishes, Seafood Marinara Pasta Seafood An outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis occurred...
FOOD SAFETY
Clean Eating

Cooling Foods To Eat in the Heat

Reaching for a frosty bowl of ice cream might seem like a great way to cool off during these swampy late days of summer. But the energy it takes for your body to process the saturated fat and sugar could actually be raising your core body temperature. Also try these...
FOOD & DRINKS
bostonnews.net

7 simple tips to start eating Whole Food, Plant-Based

Many people are wondering what it takes to eat fully plant-based. It can be quite challenging to give up meat and dairy. For health reasons, many people are even going a step further by eliminating most processed foods as well. They are eliminating products high in sugar, salt and fat. What you end up with is called a Whole Food, Plant-Based diet (WFPB diet). This means eating plant-based foods in their purest possible form. But how do you get started on the Whole Food, Plant-Based diet? Here are 7 tips to help you!
RECIPES
kisswtlz.com

Meet the family that changed the way some Americans eat Mexican food

South of Downtown Austin, nudged in between warehouses and hipster clothing stores, sits Siete Foods — one of the fastest-growing food and beverage companies in the nation. The multi-million dollar company is behind some of the most innovative, grain-free products on the market. Co-founder and CEO Miguel Garza said the...
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

Stomach Ulcer Diet: Foods to Eat and Avoid

Certain foods were once thought to cause ulcers. However, doctors have discovered that other factors, such as long-term use of painkillers or infections from bacteria such as H. pylori can be the culprit. Although certain foods do not cause or treat ulcers, some foods can aggravate the discomfort while others can help you heal more quickly.
FITNESS
Sunderland Echo

Experts reveal the benefits of eating locally produced food at breakfast

Brits are constantly reminded to take at least 10,000 steps each day to maintain general good health. However, even before we are up and out, our breakfast has already travelled millions of steps to reach us. An expert has revealed avocado on toast, banana porridge and a traditional fry up...
FOOD SAFETY
redtri.com

How to Get Picky Eaters to Eat, According to a Food Blogger

As a professional recipe developer and mom of 3, now ages 30, 25 and 12, I’ve been working with food and parenting a LONG time. I also have the unique perspective of parenting on both sides of the internet—and there were pros and cons to both experiences. For example, with my older two, I didn’t have the vast resources of food blogs, Facebook groups and Google to turn to for #allthequestions. All I had were some books, friends and family and my pediatrician. But at the same time, I didn’t have endless feeds in my face—at any hour of the day or night—flaunting image after image of perfect moms, with their perfect children, in their perfectly curated homes, eating their perfectly balanced meals.
FOOD & DRINKS
foodpoisonjournal.com

Seafood in Colorado restaurants and sold at grocery stores pose Salmonella risk

Colorado is a long way from the sea – 102 sick – 19 hospitalized – Sick people reported eating a variety of seafood both raw as sushi and cooked. According the a late breaking CDC report today, as of October 7, 2021, 102 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Thompson have been reported from 14 states. The majority of sick people are either Colorado residents or reported traveling to Colorado in the week before they got sick. Only two people did not report travel to Colorado in the week before they got sick. Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 11, 2021, to September 7, 2021.
COLORADO STATE
Fairfax Times

Do you “Eat a Rainbow” of foods?

When I go over a client’s food journal, the one thing that remains constant seems to be a diet of the same foods over and over again. The only vegetable is usually broccoli or green beans. There seems to be a lot of rice, pasta, potatoes, and bread. They might eat chicken four nights per week too. The reason it is so important to eat a variety of foods is the diverse vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, flavones, beta-carotene, and more that we get from a diverse diet. Plus, a diverse diet feeds our gut flora.
NUTRITION
thelaurelmagazine.com

Embracing Clean Food-Eating | Bok Choy and Spinach Homemade Ravioli

Written By: Marlene Osteen | Issue: 2021/10 – October. Fallon Hovis’ unforgettable Bok Choy and Spinach Ravioli makes for a healthy and deeply satisfying meal. Poet-farmer-activist Wendell Berry wrote that, “to eat responsibly one ought to ‘deal directly with a local farmer’ and learn, in self-defense, as much as you can of the economy and technology of industrial food production.”
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy