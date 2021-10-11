Two foods the Queen does not eat and the Six foods I do not

States with Cases: AZ (1), CO (82), CT (1), IA (1), MN (2), MO (1), NE (2), NJ (2), PA (1), TX (2), VA (2), WA (2), WI (2), WY (2) Northeast Seafood Products, Denver, CO, is voluntarily recalling certain types of seafood that were processed at our facility because they have the potential of being contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more sever illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e. infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
