Down By a Third in 2020, Pandemic Wallops Visitor Spending

By LAURA DOUGLASS
pilot.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTourism interests have proven resilient in Moore County, buoying the hospitality industry this year after the economic whiplash of 2020. According to figures released late last week by the state, local visitor spending dipped to $396 million last year, representing a 32 percent drop compared to 2019’s all-time high of $563 million. The decrease ranks as the 14th highest rate of decline statewide; however, Moore County remains one of North Carolina’s highest ranked tourism economies.

