Diego Simeone has revealed how Atletico Madrid attempted to sign Lionel Messi last summer. The Argentine coach explored the possibility of uniting with his compatriot following his Barcelona exit.And ‘El Cholo’ admits he spoke to his forward Luis Suarez, a close friend of Messi from their time together at the Nou Camp, to discover whether a deal could be struck to keep the Argentine superstar in La Liga. “When what happened at Barcelona happened, we called Luis,” Simeone told Argentinian newspaper Diario Ole on Tuesday, with Messi eventually joining Paris Saint-Germain.“I didn’t call Leo. But I called Luis to say...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO