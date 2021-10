You can find the Pitch Notes overview on EA's website, or — if you are a huge nerd like me — you can have a look at the extensive notes listed in the forums. The key things EA points out are a rewrite of goalkeeper animations when facing shots in the box, and an improvement in animations when the keeper is facing outside the box finesse shots. I imagine if you are reading this, you are a FIFA player and you already know that it is currently more viable to score an outside of the box finesse shot than a goal 1v1. Hopefully, the changes in animations and consistency will improve this.

