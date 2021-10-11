CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACADEMY UPDATE: Quakes sweep local rival De Anza Force

By Melisa Bivian
sjearthquakes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Earthquakes Academy continues to build momentum in the MLS NEXT Season as the U-15s (6-1) and U-17s (4-1) swept local rival De Anza Force on Saturday Oct. 9. The matches between De Anza Force and the U-13s and U-14s was postponed for a later date. The U-13s and U-14s will now prepare to face the San Francisco Elite on Sunday Oct. 17.

