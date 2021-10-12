CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Voice’ Battles Begin: Watch 6 Must-See Performances From Night 1 (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
southernminn.com
 10 days ago

The Voice‘s Season 21 Battles are finally here as the second round of the competition kicked off on NBC. During Night 1 of the event, coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, and Blake Shelton were forced to pit their own team members against one another to see who would move...

