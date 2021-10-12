CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yen slumps as rising energy prices, US yields bite

By Reuters
FOXBusiness
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG - The yen hit a fresh three-year low on Tuesday, extending a sharp slide as traders wagered surging energy prices would drive Japan's demand for dollars and as they doubled down on expectations U.S. rates will rise well ahead of its peers. The yen, nursing losses after...

www.foxbusiness.com

