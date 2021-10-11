Honors College challenges students’ knowledge of Fort Worth with experimental course
An experimental course in the John V. Roach Honors College is testing students’ knowledge of Fort Worth. The course, titled “City as Text: Fort Worth Edition” (CAT), is a two-section course offered during the fall semester taught by Frederick Gooding Jr., who holds a doctorate in philosophy, and Wendy Williams, who holds a doctorate in English and Certificate of Women’s Studies from TCU. The eight-week course meets once a week for five hours and aims to get students engaged in the world around them.www.tcu360.com
