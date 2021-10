FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Anthony Borges, who was severely wounded in the 2018 Parkland school shooting, has reached a settlement in his lawsuit against the Broward County School District. However, his attorney Alex Arreaza said he is not commenting on the amount of the settlement. The Borges’ settlement comes just two days after a separate $25 million settlement was reached with the families of the 17 people who were killed and others who were wounded and traumatized. The Borges’ family decided to pursue their own lawsuit, saying his injuries will require a lifetime of medical...

