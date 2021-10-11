Shelby's Marilyn John introduces legislation
Representatives Marilyn John (R-Richland County) and Riordan McClain (R-Upper Sandusky) this past week announced in a press conference the introduction of HB 290. House Bill 290, better known as the Backpack Bill, will extend school choice to all students throughout Ohio, expanding their educational opportunities. The General Assembly recently passed a robust school funding overhaul, which takes strides toward identifying the costs associated with the individual education of each child. In addition to identifying the costs of a quality education, we should ensure tax dollars are being used to improve outcomes for Ohio’s children.www.sdgnewsgroup.com
