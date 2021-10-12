CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

UM: Computer Science faculty member under investigation

By Keila Szpaller
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEuaq_0cOLOcpW00

An investigation of University of Montana Computer Science faculty member Rob Smith is underway following reports of derogatory statements about women and LGBTQ people he made on his blog, “Upward Thought,” a UM spokesperson said Monday.

The Montana Kaimin reported this week that Smith had written posts that disparaged women, Muslims, and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Smith had encouraged men of all ages to date women as close to 18 as possible because the value of women — their appearance — peaks at 16 to 18 years of age and quickly fades after 25.

Through a spokesperson, UM President Seth Bodnar issued a sharp rebuke of the comments. Smith’s LinkedIn page notes he started at UM in 2014 and is also the CEO of Prime Labs in Missoula.

“I am personally disgusted by the homophobic and misogynistic views that were reported in the Montana Kaimin,” Bodnar said in a statement. “Building a culture of respect, empowerment, and equity is foundational to our mission at UM as well as personally important to me. I have directed the appropriate university officials to take immediate action to address this matter through investigatory and supportive measures.”

Smith did not respond Monday to an interview request. UM confirmed he was a tenured faculty member as of Monday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08YQyN_0cOLOcpW00

Rob Smith, University of Montana Computer Science faculty member. (Provided by UM.)

Jesse Johnson, chair of Computer Science, confirmed he reported Smith’s blog up the chain. He said he returned to the site because he knew it contained the story of Smith’s apostasy from the Mormon church, which he thought would be relevant in the context of another matter.

“Upon visiting his blog again, I discovered very objectionable material about women and LGBTQ people and Islamic people. Human beings, basically,” Johnson said.

He anticipates a student walkout Tuesday afternoon and potentially a demand letter from students. He said the situation has been depressing for a department “that struggles mightily to be as inclusive as possible.”

Johnson said he is prepared to address the concerns of students by identifying other instructors capable of offering the courses Smith teaches. He said several women would like to remove themselves from Smith’s classes, and Johnson would be sympathetic to such a request.

“I know that the attitude of the student organizers is very hardened and very committed to getting change — and not getting change on a long-time scale, getting change immediately,” he said.

A website called Fire Rob Smith launched as well.​ In an email Monday to the university community about the website, Betta Lyon Delsordo, a Computer Science and Spanish student, called on people to file complaints if they have had a reportable interaction with Smith and to boycott Smith’s classes.

“He has posted several blogs and videos that include sexist, discriminatory, and predatory statements about his students and specifically young women,” said Lyon Delsordo in the email forwarded to the Daily Montanan. “He repeatedly states in these blog posts that women are intellectually inferior to men and that his female students should be at home and pregnant, not at the university. Some posts also include homophobic and Islamophobic statements.

“Most worryingly, he claims multiple times that girls are most sexually attractive at age 16 and that it is a shame that society doesn’t allow older men to marry 16-year-old girls.  … His comments and behavior make it unacceptable for him to remain a university professor, where he requires young women to visit him alone during his office hours, and so clearly states that he is attracted to teenagers.”

In its story Monday, the Kaimin said Smith deleted posts and made YouTube videos private after the Kaimin started working on the story, but the student newspaper preserved writings and downloaded videos. It quoted one post in part:  “Homosexuality was forbidden by the law of Moses, and is still a sin today, because a person living in a homosexual lifestyle can’t progress as far as one who is not in joy, happiness, etc.”

The https://firerobsmith.wixsite.com/firerobsmith website also quotes from Smith’s blog: “I would contend that a woman isn’t really mature until after she has kids, and that it (is) as much of her developmental process — if not more — as getting a high school diploma, and should happen around the same time.”

​​The website also quoted Smith as saying the following: “The fact is that one cannot both be a peaceful Muslim and a faithful Muslim. In other words, Muslims are only peaceful to the degree that they are not Muslims”

Johnson said he needs to be careful about making any public statements about an employee’s performance. However, he said the opinions Smith expressed on the blog were “contrary to his history of interactions as a university employee.”

He also said the opinions expressed by Smith are “far, far outside of the mainstream in our department.” He said the department wants its demographics to be reflective of society at large.

“We delight in our students and their culture and their activities and their mindset, and we love the job of being professors and influencing the future,” Johnson said.

UM also said it is bolstering supportive measures for the students in the Computer Science department as well as campus-wide.

The post UM: Computer Science faculty member under investigation appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

UM: Paul Kirgis to be ‘strong addition to the law faculty’

An independent review of the University of Montana Alexander Blewett III School of Law will begin as soon as possible, and UM plans to launch a national search for a new law school dean. “The search committee for a new dean will include students, faculty, staff, administrators and community leaders,” said Dave Kuntz, UM spokesperson, […] The post UM: Paul Kirgis to be ‘strong addition to the law faculty’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
COLLEGES
Daily Montanan

Paul Kirgis steps down as dean of UM School of Law; Sally Weaver also to resign as associate dean

Paul Kirgis stepped down late Wednesday afternoon as dean of the Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana. “I have come to the conclusion that the School of Law and its students would be best served by a change in leadership,” Kirgis said in a brief resignation letter. “Consequently, I have […] The post Paul Kirgis steps down as dean of UM School of Law; Sally Weaver also to resign as associate dean appeared first on Daily Montanan.
COLLEGES
Daily Montanan

UPDATED: Law students say, ‘Pack it out, Paul’

Everett Johns stood on the steps of Main Hall on Tuesday at the University of Montana and called on President Seth Bodnar to ask for the resignations of Alexander Blewett III School of Law Dean Paul Kirgis and Associate Dean of Students Sally Weaver. “At best, they are incompetent leaders, and at worst, they have […] The post UPDATED: Law students say, ‘Pack it out, Paul’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homosexuality#Lgbtq#Um#The Montana Kaimin#Muslims#Linkedin#Prime Labs#Mormon#Islamic
Cultural Compass

New Faculty Member Q&A: LaToya Webb, Assistant Professor, Conducting

Tell us about the classes you’ll be teaching this year. During this academic year, I am teaching undergraduate instrumental conducting, the Longhorn Band (marching and concert), the Longhorn Pep Band, wind band literature and occasionally assisting with the graduate wind band conducting program. What attracted you to the Butler School...
AUSTIN, TX
carthage.edu

Assistant Computer Science Professor

Carthage College seeks to hire a faculty colleague in the Computer Science department who is committed to quality CS education and supporting students from underserved groups. The department is focused on the success of our increasingly diverse student population in computer sciences as a discipline, as well as supporting computer and informational science education as part of the college’s strong interdisciplinary environment.
KENOSHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Computer Science
uta.edu

Modern language faculty member honored with UT System award

An associate professor of Spanish has earned the 2021 UT System Board of Regents Outstanding Teaching Award for her exceptional work guiding students at The University of Texas at Arlington. The award—which comes with a medallion, a certificate and a monetary prize of $25,000—reflects the high regard for Alicia Rueda-Acedo’s...
ARLINGTON, TX
theithacan.org

Department of Computer Science sees changes in programs

Some programs in the Ithaca College Department of Computer Science are being renovated to offer more flexibility in course selection for students. The department is planning to merge its three minors — computer science, web development and game design — under a newly-designed computer science minor. Students under the new minor will be able to continue taking classes that were previously offered under the three minors. Additionally, students seeking more structure could follow a persona — a special concentration within the department. Game design and web development will be making appearances in the personas, along with software engineering, data and artificial intelligence and systems programming.
ITHACA, NY
Phys.org

Low-performing computer science students face wide array of struggles

Researchers at the University of California San Diego conducted a broad student experience survey to learn which factors most impact student success in early computing courses, a field that has historically seen high failure rates and poor student retention. They found that lower-performing students reported higher stress levels on multiple factors—including cognitive, socio-economic, and personal—than higher-performing students, indicating that when students struggle, they are often facing headwinds on multiple fronts.
SAN DIEGO, CA
uconn.edu

SFA Faculty Member Solomiya Ivakhiv Receives Global Recognition For Her Work

It’s not every day that performers receive a national award for their contribution to the arts, but that is the case for School of Fine Arts faculty member Solomiya Ivakhiv. Ivakhiv was awarded the Honored (Performing) Artist of Ukraine in August 2021. The country awards the honor for outstanding accomplishments in the performing arts.
WORLD
Daily Montanan

UM announces interim leadership at Blewett School of Law

The University of Montana provost announced Tuesday the interim leadership at the Alexander Blewett III School of Law will be a trio of professors: Monte Mills, Sara Rinfret and Cathay Y.N. Smith will serve as acting deans as of Oct. 25. “I’m grateful to Professors Mills, Rinfret, and Smith for stepping forward at this critical […] The post UM announces interim leadership at Blewett School of Law appeared first on Daily Montanan.
COLLEGES
case.edu

5 questions with… Lydia Kisley, physics and chemistry faculty member

Lydia Kisley didn’t always want to be a scientist. Now the Warren E. Rupp Assistant Professor in the Departments of Physics and Chemistry, Kisley once considered a career in music education, having considered band to be her favorite subject in high school. “I didn’t even take physics in high school,”...
SCIENCE
usfca.edu

School of Education Welcomes New Faculty Members

The School of Education is excited to welcome Violeta Murrieta and Gena Castro Rodriguez as new faculty in the Counseling Psychology Department. Learn more about their work and what excites them about joining the School of Education community. Professor Violeta Murrieta is a doctoral candidate in Counselor Education and Supervision...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
La Crosse Tribune

Harvard faculty member Danielle Allen to speak in Viterbo ethics series

Bryant Conant University Professor at Harvard University Danielle Allen will present “The Declaration of Independence Today” as part of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership’s fall lecture series at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre. Allen is a political theorist...
COLLEGES
duke.edu

Teaching Philosophy Through Computer Science

This post was written by Jiaxin Wu (Educational Consultant, Center for Teaching and Learning, Duke Kunshan University) based on her collaborative work and interview with the professor and selected students. This story introduces one possibility of the interdisciplinarity between the humanities and the sciences, by integrating knowledge from philosophy and...
EDUCATION
Daily Montanan

Law students feel relief at resignations, sadness at experiences of women

News of resignations by the Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana dean and associate dean of students elicited “widespread relief” from many students Thursday, some sadness the situation had to reach a boiling point, but also hope for a fresh start. “There’s healing to be done,” said Kirsten Gerbatsch, a […] The post Law students feel relief at resignations, sadness at experiences of women appeared first on Daily Montanan.
COLLEGES
elpasoheraldpost.com

EPCC Computer Science Professor honored with award during Hispanic Heritage Month

Dr. Christian Servin, Associate Professor of Computer Science at El Paso Community College (EPCC) was awarded a 2021 Hispanic Engineer National Achievement Awards Corporation (HENAAC) Award during the virtual Great Minds in STEM (GMiS) Annual Conference. This award in the category of Most Promising Engineer-Advanced Degree is for education distinction....
EL PASO, TX
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

1K+
Followers
969
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy