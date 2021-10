Has left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw thrown his final pitch with the Los Angeles Dodgers? Kershaw got hurt in his final start of the regular season, leading to questions about his future as he is set to reach free agency after the World Series when his three-year, $93 million contract expires. Despite pitching in MLB since 2008, Kershaw is 33 years old and has only ever played with another team.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO