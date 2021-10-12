First Alert Forecast

We saw a lot of rain and even saw a few thunderstorms in parts of South Mississippi today. We will still have a chance for a few hit or miss showers and possible storms. Not everyone will see rain, but those who do could see some heavy downpours. There will be a chance for a few more showers overnight tonight as the frontal system is moving through South Mississippi. Low will be in the upper 60s to low 70s again tonight, but we will see a slight drop in the humidity behind the frontal passage. Saturday will be sunny and dry with a high near 80. The winds will be light and variable, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Low rain chances return for Sunday with highs in the low 80s.
