First Alert Forecast

We saw a lot of rain in a few areas last night. It is warm and muggy today with highs near 80. We’re seeing some hit or miss showers and storms and those will continue into the evening hours. Some of us could see heavy downpours, while others of us may miss out on the rain. There is a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms today. There will be a chance for a few more showers overnight tonight as the frontal system is moving through South Mississippi. Low will be in the upper 60s to low 70s again tonight, but we will see a slight drop in the humidity behind the frontal passage. Saturday will be sunny and dry with a high near 80. The winds will be light and variable, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Low rain chances return for Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 HOUR AGO