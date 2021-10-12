CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleStorms downed trees, damaged homes and knocked out power for thousands of people....

WSAW

First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording. UWSP limiting food waste through composting campus-wide. Since 2014 the university has produced over 700,000 pounds of compost. Wausau committee hears presentation about refugee resettlement. Updated: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT. Presenters told the City of Wausau Liberation and Freedom Committee about...
WAUSAU, WI
WLOX

Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

We saw a lot of rain and even saw a few thunderstorms in parts of South Mississippi today. We will still have a chance for a few hit or miss showers and possible storms. Not everyone will see rain, but those who do could see some heavy downpours. There will be a chance for a few more showers overnight tonight as the frontal system is moving through South Mississippi. Low will be in the upper 60s to low 70s again tonight, but we will see a slight drop in the humidity behind the frontal passage. Saturday will be sunny and dry with a high near 80. The winds will be light and variable, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Low rain chances return for Sunday with highs in the low 80s.
WECT

First Alert Forecast: quick rain chance before gorgeous weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast for Friday features the chance for a passing shower or thundershower as a weak cold front approaches the Cape Fear Region. Most times and places ought to stay dry, though. Also expect variable clouds, balmy southwest breezes, and unseasonably warm afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s.
WILMINGTON, NC
fox40jackson.com

First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Thursday; drier by week’s end

We’re feeling warm and muggy out today with a mix of sun and clouds in the skies. Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the middle 80s, but could actually feel closer to 90 degrees considering our high humidity levels. There is a chance that some of us could see a few pop-up downpours later this afternoon and into the evening hours as a cold front drops into the area from the NW. Chances for any showers will come to an end as we head off to bed with temperatures a bit cooler in tomorrow morning the middle 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
kyma.com

First Alert Forecast: Sunny, Gusty & Dry

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Near normal temperatures and dry conditions will prevail across the region through the weekend. A large low pressure system is then expected to track mostly north of our area early next week, but it will bring a slight cool down and breezy to windy conditions.
YUMA, AZ
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Frost tonight

The foam is harmless. The DNR explains the natural process behind it. Wisconsin's attorney general and Green Bay's police chief explain how drug disposal makes communities safer. DNR asks for help slowing gypsy moth spread. Updated: 10 hours ago. Populations of the invasive, tree-killing pest have increased the last two...
GREEN BAY, WI
kyma.com

First Alert Forecast: Flirting with average

YUMA, Ariz ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A large low pressure system is then expected to track mostly north of our area early next week, but it will bring a slight cool down and breezy to windy conditions. This system may also bring a chance of precipitation to portions of the region late Monday into Tuesday, but chances may be limited to higher terrain areas. The latter half of next week is likely to bring more warm and dry conditions.
YUMA, AZ
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: seasonable Friday; trending warmer again

FRIDAY: In the wake of the front, drier air will filter back into central and southwest Mississippi. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Skies remain mostly clear overnight with lows dropping into the 50s for most locales by early Saturday. WEEKEND...
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast

We saw a lot of rain in a few areas last night. It is warm and muggy today with highs near 80. We’re seeing some hit or miss showers and storms and those will continue into the evening hours. Some of us could see heavy downpours, while others of us may miss out on the rain. There is a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms today. There will be a chance for a few more showers overnight tonight as the frontal system is moving through South Mississippi. Low will be in the upper 60s to low 70s again tonight, but we will see a slight drop in the humidity behind the frontal passage. Saturday will be sunny and dry with a high near 80. The winds will be light and variable, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Low rain chances return for Sunday with highs in the low 80s.
ENVIRONMENT

