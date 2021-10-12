CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Social media creating culture where educators are targeted: National Education Association

By Lindsay Watts
fox5dc.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe union representing teachers across the nation is calling out tech companies. The National Education Association says social media has created a culture where educators are being targeted. NEA wrote the letter to the CEOs of Facebook, TikTok and Twitter on Friday. It references both social media challenges and...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parents Magazine

Schools Are Banning Fact-based History Education and as a Social Studies Teacher, I'm Terrified

Teaching during a pandemic in schools without mask mandates is frightening enough for America's teachers. However, educators across the country are equally terrified about the very content they include in their daily lesson plans and the books they stock in their classroom libraries. These fears are a result of the so-called "Critical Race Theory" (CRT) bills getting passed in states across the country. The latest news out of Southlake, Texas last week where a school leader told teachers to balance the Holocaust books with "opposing" views is a harbinger of similar headlines to come out of states that have passed these bans on what can be taught.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
The 74

From D.C., a Better Way to Hire Teachers

Many states and school districts are working to bolster their teacher workforces as educators endure a third school year under the pandemic. Some have used bonuses to reward teachers. Others are using technology to get their strongest instructors in front of more students. But an infusion of federal COVID relief aid provides an opportunity to […]
EDUCATION
KTEN.com

Social media 'challenges' concern educators

(KTEN) — Educators across the country are expressing concern about the latest TikTok challenge: "slap a teacher." An earlier challenge on the social video site — "devious licks" — encouraged students to steal something from their school. Two Texoma-area school districts report vandalism resulting from the challenge. Wilson Public Schools...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Louisiana State
MSNBC

What social media is doing to our brains -- and our culture

After startling whistleblower testimony from a former Facebook employee raised bipartisan concerns about the effect the social media giant is having on children and teens, host Tiffany Cross and her panel say it's not just kids at risk of non-stop FOMO.Oct. 9, 2021.
KIDS
candgnews.com

State, national education associations visit Farmington Public Schools

FARMINGTON — Farmington Public Schools students and educators were recently paid a visit by National Education Association President Becky Pringle and Michigan Education Association President Paula Herbart. The two officials took a tour of Warner Middle School in Farmington Sept. 16 and had a discussion with FPS students and educators...
FARMINGTON, MI
martechseries.com

MNI Targeted Media Survey Uncovers Marketers’ Significant Reliance On Social Media

Challenges traditional news sources and individual influencers for news, insights. MNI Targeted Media (MNI), a targeted media planning and buying company and a division of the Meredith Corporation, announced the results from a survey of marketers regarding the sources they rely on for business purposes. The survey found a majority preferred social media over traditional media and high-profile individuals with established digital presences.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Companies#Nea#Tiktok
The 74

COVID Learning Loss: Educators Talk Science of Reading & Closing Literacy Gaps

The headlines have been relentlessly bleak. Across the nation, standardized testing has found an alarming decline in reading proficiency because of the ongoing disruption from the pandemic. Now enterprising educators are trying to come up with ways to reverse these declines. Today at 1 p.m. Eastern, The 74 is honored to partner with the Progressive […]
EDUCATION
The 74

At National Summit, Latino Educators Call for ‘A Seat at the Table’

As the nation’s Latino student population continues to grow, a nonprofit advocacy group this week called for a commitment to increasing the numbers of Latino teachers and administrators in the nation’s schools and removing the barriers that keep prospective educators from pursuing college degrees.  “We need a seat at the table to get into the […]
SOCIETY
Raspberry Pi

Accessible and inclusive computing education: Where to start?

Earlier this season, Carrie Anne and James discussed the importance of access and diversity within computing and the challenges associated with engaging a wide range of learners in computing. This week, they begin to explore the topic of inclusion, ensuring that all learners are able to access and participate in meaningful learning opportunities in computing. How do we as educators ensure that learners are able to thrive and learn within computing regardless of any special educational needs they have?
EDUCATION
KQED

How parents and educators can support healthy teen use of social media

Even before the pandemic, social media occupied a central role in the lives of teens. But now, in the era of lockdowns and social distancing, adolescents are spending even more time viewing, liking and swiping to stay connected with friends and the world. “We know that teens’ use of social...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Oakland Press

Oakland County groups work together on social media education

The Oakland Community Health Network, Oakland County Health Division and the Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities worked together to develop social media resources. Often discussions about social media tend to be political, but that is not the case with the collaboration in Oakland County that looked at social media issues.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
nab.org

Guest Post: National Association of Hispanic Journalists Supports a Culture of Inclusion in News

Guest contributor: Julio-César Chávez, national vice president of Broadcast, National Assocation of Hispanic Journalists. The topic of diversity is one that occupies a major part of the agenda of media organizations in 2021. As a result of the changing media landscapes and the increasingly competitive nature of the industry, Latino journalists face numerous challenges already, including the pressure to integrate into an environment where assimilation dominates newsrooms. This pressure is exacerbated for Black Latino and Indigenous journalists. They make up more than 25% of the Latino population, but are severely underrepresented as journalists, on top of an already dismal Latino presence in newsrooms.The National Association of Hispanic Journalists’ (NAHJ) service to its broadcast-focused members and industry advancement takes on many different forms. We offer everything from hands-on training and mentoring to community building. Every year, in order for us to raise up a generation of Latinx journalists, we curate expert broadcasters of color to tailor programming and curriculum and have people in all stages of their career learn something new. As a result of a volatile landscape, our needs and strategy are constantly being reevaluated to ensure they are aligned with the latest changes.
SOCIETY
fox35orlando.com

Florida lawmaker proposes adding social media literacy to classroom education

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida State Senator Danny Burgess (R-District 20) wants to empower students with information, pushing a new bill that would require schools to teach so-called social media literacy in the classrooms. "The classroom is critically important especially in the world of social media where parents may not have...
FLORIDA STATE
goodmenproject.com

Muslim Student Associations Create Cultural Ties in the U.S.

When Waqas Idrees came to the United States from Pakistan to study mechanical engineering, he found camaraderie and friendship at the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center (ISBCC), a mosque and community center frequented by the Muslim Students Association of the U.S. & Canada (MSA National), a nongovernmental religious organization.
BOSTON, MA
uncp.edu

FAEL program participants present at National Indian Education Association Convention

Two participants in UNC Pembroke’s First Americans’ Educational Leadership program (FAEL) were among presenters at the 2021 National Indian Education Association Convention in Omaha, Nebraska held October 13-16. Lakola Cook, a 2021 graduate, and Rodrick Bartley, a Master of School Administration student, presented their work on teaching the Good Medicine...
PEMBROKE, NC
theprairienews.com

The value of a college education: How COVID-19 changed college culture

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt on many aspects of life, including traveling, going out with friends and attending live concerts. Schools and colleges, locations of large public use, have also been greatly affected. The transition to distanced learning left many students questioning whether the attractions of attending a university were worthwhile.
AMARILLO, TX
KSNB Local4

October is National and Nebraska Economics Education Month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - October is officially National and Nebraska Economic Education Month! The observance promotes the importance of teaching economics in our schools. Economics, at its core, is all about decision making. It’s all about the fact that scarcity exists, we can’t have everything we want, and we have to make choices. People generally think it is all about money (and in bad economics classes, that’s all they’re taught), but it is so much more than that. Economics is about people, choices, incentives, and consequences that lie in the future.
POLITICS
psychologytoday.com

The Hidden Education Missing in "Educated"

In Tara Westover's memoir "Educated," she describes not being allowed to get a formal education. But she also missed key social learning. Research shows how intergroup contact—having interactions with people unlike oneself—reduces one's bias against others. Hearing weak versions of outsiders' arguments, not a strong version put forward by someone...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy