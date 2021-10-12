Social media creating culture where educators are targeted: National Education Association

Guest contributor: Julio-César Chávez, national vice president of Broadcast, National Assocation of Hispanic Journalists. The topic of diversity is one that occupies a major part of the agenda of media organizations in 2021. As a result of the changing media landscapes and the increasingly competitive nature of the industry, Latino journalists face numerous challenges already, including the pressure to integrate into an environment where assimilation dominates newsrooms. This pressure is exacerbated for Black Latino and Indigenous journalists. They make up more than 25% of the Latino population, but are severely underrepresented as journalists, on top of an already dismal Latino presence in newsrooms.The National Association of Hispanic Journalists’ (NAHJ) service to its broadcast-focused members and industry advancement takes on many different forms. We offer everything from hands-on training and mentoring to community building. Every year, in order for us to raise up a generation of Latinx journalists, we curate expert broadcasters of color to tailor programming and curriculum and have people in all stages of their career learn something new. As a result of a volatile landscape, our needs and strategy are constantly being reevaluated to ensure they are aligned with the latest changes.

