Canandaigua’s Bryan Boldrin is our Player of the Week

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Week 6 of the high school football season gave us plenty of big games and big performances, but one stood out from the rest.

In a battle of unbeaten teams, Canandaigua quarterback Bryan Boldrin put on a show in the Braves’ 31-13 win over Spencerport.

Boldrin scored three touchdowns in three different ways— throwing for one, rushing for one, and catching one. The senior recorded the first touchdown of the game on a Philly Philly-esque pass from receiver Jaxon Grant.

Boldrin was an efficient 10 for 12 for 192 yards in the win, which just so happened to be on his 18th birthday.

Canandaigua is third in the state and their quarterback is our player of the week.

