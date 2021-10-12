CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Campbell is biggest reason to believe in Detroit Lions rebuild

By DAVE BIRKETT
The State
 10 days ago

Dan Campbell is genuine. It’s one of his most endearing qualities as head coach. There is no pretense about Campbell, no charade. What you see is who he is, and if you’ve followed the NFL long enough, you know for people in positions of power that isn’t always the...

Detroit Lions make unfortunate news official

We knew it was coming and it was going to hurt but just moments ago, the Detroit Lions made it official that their best defender, Romeo Okwara has been placed on Reserve/Injured with a torn Achilles. This is the second Lions’ starter that is out with an Achilles injury as...
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NBC Sports

Dan Campbell: Matthew Stafford is “doing a dang good job” for the Rams

The Lions and Rams are taking on familiar faces at quarterback in Week Seven, as Detroit heads to L.A. for a matchup between the two teams at SoFi Stadium. But while the Rams are thriving at 5-1, the Lions are 0-6 and staring another loss in the face with the upcoming West Coast trip.
The Oakland Press

Dan Campbell believes Jared Goff is taking too many chances

Through five games, the Detroit Lions’ offense has sputtered. In each of the team’s last three games, the Lions have failed to produce a first-half touchdown. Finishing drives has proven to be a difficult task, and quarterback Jared Goff has had problems with turnovers. The unit is largely new, as...
fantasydata.com

Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 7

The first Bye Week of the NFL season has concluded, seeing quite a few blowouts mixed in amidst several exhilarating overtime finishes. Big fantasy names like Antonio Gibson disappointed by finishing outside of the top-36, while back-up running backs rookie Khalil Herbert and Darrel Williams both produced RB1 finishes. Even the wide receiver landscape is wildly unstable, as Marvin Jones Jr., K.J. Osborn, A.J. Green, and Donovan Peoples-Jones all hit their ceiling in Week 6 due to game script and continuously thinning depth charts. The Cardinals remain the lone undefeated team after a dominant road win over the Browns without their head coach. At the same time, Jacksonville finally found the win column with a walk-off 53-yard kick during the early window in London.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dan Campbell chokes up talking about latest Lions loss

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell has been recognized for his over-the-top manner since taking over the job. He showed a different side of himself on Sunday after his team suffered another heartbreaking loss. The Lions fell 19-17 to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, even after taking the lead through a...
chatsports.com

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell news conference: Live updates at 2:15 p.m.

After an emotional loss on Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings, head coach Dan Campbell will address the media on Monday afternoon. Campbell will be closing the chapter on Week 5 and transition into Week 6 where they will face the Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. on Fox). The Bengals have already...
thecomeback.com

Dan Campbell might care too much, but Detroit Lions and fans need to see that

Is there crying in football? Maybe not since Dick Vermeil was coaching the St. Louis Rams to a Super Bowl XXIV victory in 2000 and later with the Kansas City Chiefs. But Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell had no issue showing his emotions after his team’s heartbreaking Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on a last-second field goal, 19-16. And by tearing up during his post-game press conference, he showed how much he cares about his players and why he might finally be the guy to restore some football pride in Detroit.
chatsports.com

VIDEO: Tearful Dan Campbell heartbroken for Detroit Lions players after 0-5 start

When Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked what went wrong on the final drive of Detroit’s heartbreaking 19-17 loss to the MInnesota Vikings, he had to stop to compose himself. It was the second time in his post-game press conference he had to hold the tears back. The emotion of another last-second loss was too much.
chatsports.com

Déjà vu for emotional Dan Campbell as Detroit Lions lose on another improbable kick, 19-17

MINNEAPOLIS – He rearranged the recorders in front of him, scratched nervously at the corner of his mouth and looked off into the distance with glassy eyes. For 7 long seconds, Dan Campbell tried to keep his emotions in check Sunday, but after the Detroit Lions lost their second heartbreaker on an improbable field goal this season — a déjà vu moment right down to the final score — there was little he could do to keep them from spilling out.
chatsports.com

Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell

Lions head coach Dan Campbell turned into a puddle of emotions following Detroit's latest loss ... breaking down in tears in front media members. The Lions dropped their fifth straight game Sunday, falling 19-17 to the Minnesota Vikings ... and Campbell wasn't pleased at all about it in his postgame meeting with reporters.
