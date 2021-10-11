Jon Gruden issues statement after resigning from Raiders

Things are happening quickly in Las Vegas.On the same night that he resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders, Jon Gruden has issued a statement to the team and the rest of the NFL.

Here is the full statement, courtesy of Raiders Wire’s Levi Damien:

“I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”

Gruden resigned amidst several emails that were leaked during his time at ESPN. He was hired for the second time by the Raiders in 2018 and helped the team transition from Oakland to Las Vegas.

With Gruden out as the team’s head coach, they have yet to name an interim coach for the rest of the season. However, special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia seems like a strong candidate. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.