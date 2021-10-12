Read full article on original website
Related
Jamie Lee Curtis Returns in ‘Halloween Ends’: Everything to Know About the Horror Sequel
The night he came home — again. Michael Myers is headed back to the big screen for one last ride in the upcoming sequel Halloween Ends. Following the success of 2018’s Halloween and 2021’s Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green are teaming up again for the third installment in the series. “It’s going to make people very angry,” the Scream Queens alum told film blog The Illuminerdi in October 2021. “It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy.”
wegotthiscovered.com
‘WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story’ trailer gets compared to another 2007 musical biopic parody
The highly-anticipated trailer for the Roku Channel’s upcoming WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story dropped on Monday. But if anyone was actually expecting a straightforward biopic about the life and times of the recording artist known as “Weird Al” Yankovic, the trailer sets the tone pretty quickly. And in doing so, has fans drawing comparisons to another cult beloved musical biopic parody.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: ‘WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story’ trailer
An epic 62 years in the making has finally arrived, and the story of the greatest musical comedian to ever write a hit song about bologna is coming to a screen close to you. Just like the songs that made Weird Al one of the most popular musicians in history, it looks like it’s going to be some serious parody.
wegotthiscovered.com
Christian Bale, John David Washington, and Margot Robbie don new ‘Amsterdam’ poster
Christian Bale, John David Washington, and Margot Robbie are the trifecta of stars that appear on the new poster for Amsterdam, the latest murder mystery from controversial writer-director David O. Russell. “Let the love, murder, and conspiracy begin,” is the caption for the post of the image made by the...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Where is the cast of ‘Community’ now?
One by one, they all just fade away, but let’s hope that’s not the case with the cast of Community. If the intro to this article put the theme song for the six-seasons-and-no-movie show back in your head, well, that’s great! Community’s mantra, “Six seasons and a movie,” is almost definitely-maybe-possibly coming to fruition. With the recent announcement that the Community movie is once again in the works, we’ve got Greendale on the brain. Even as we go through a collective binge watching of the Dan Harmon classic from time to time, it’s good to check in on our beloved characters and the real-life people who livened up the screen.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 2 ending explained: Who was the killer?
Hulu’s comedy hit Only Murders in the Building season two managed to up the stakes and ended with a shocking twist that kept viewers guessing the whole way through. The series stars Steve Martin as Charles, Martin Short as Oliver, and Selena Gomez as Mabel; three residents of the Arconia hotel on the Upper West Side with a penchant for solving murders and sharing their stories on their popular podcast. The series has earned an impressive 17 Emmys and its premiere was the most-watched original comedy for the streamer.
wegotthiscovered.com
Movie lovers celebrate a controversial 1990s cult classic to mark the director’s birthday
David Fincher has just turned sixty. The director has had a long and successful career in Hollywood and has been garlanded with awards for visually dazzling and rigorously plotted dramas like The Social Network, Gone Girl, Zodiac, and Mank. But there’s one title in his filmography that’s guaranteed to spark debate: seminal 1999 cult classic Fight Club.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ director explains why two iconic characters aren’t in the movie
No matter what summer diehards may have you believe, Spooky Season is right around the corner, and Millennials have even more reason to celebrate the annual return of jack o’lanterns, trick or treating, and things that go bump in the night. After a jaw-dropping absence of nearly thirty years, Winnie, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson are back for Hocus Pocus 2. But while the sequel will feature many a familiar face, two of the stars of the original will sadly not appear.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
wegotthiscovered.com
Movie fans name the worst performances by great actors
It should be common knowledge by now that not a single person’s track record includes perfection; a masterful chef may still produce something a bit too salty, the world’s greatest mathematician may still make an elementary error, and some of Hollywood’s most elite stars can still turn in an unwatchable performance.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ will reveal the bewitching origins of the Sanderson sisters
It’s time to put up your best spooky decor and grab your Halloween-themed wineglasses, because Hocus Pocus 2 is giving viewers a look at the lore of everyone’s favorite witchy sisters, the Sandersons. Winifred, Mary, and Sarah have been part of the story of Halloween for almost 30...
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Tessa Thompson set to co-lead upcoming sci-fi thriller
Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt has a role in Disney’s incoming Pinocchio, but he’ll soon be trading in the fairy tale family film for a science-fiction movie. It is titled Ash and he will be joined by Tessa Thompson on the upcoming independent production. News of the project is reported...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
New character details revealed for Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out 2’
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is gearing up for its universally anticipated release late this year, perhaps the distinguished highlight of Netflix’s 2022 film slate; typically, you don’t pay nearly $500 million to the rights of a franchise, brought by this upcoming film and a confirmed third sequel, without having a lot of faith in it.
wegotthiscovered.com
Meticulous horror fans share which film scene stuck with them the most
Horror films are riddled with hair-raising jump scares, graphic imagery and disturbing aesthetics. There’s usually a singular moment, whether it be the climactic battle between good and evil or the moment where the final girl confronts the sadistic killer. When done properly, they stick in audiences’ minds and cement the film in the horror Hall of Fame. There’s countless examples of stand-out moments in horror, such as a murder-spree montage, a spine-chilling exorcism or the turning point in the narrative that reveals the origins of the ominous Big Bad.
wegotthiscovered.com
Doug Jones says his Billy has more to say and do in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
At the end of September, Hocus Pocus 2 will bring the public back to a world which became a cult hit through repeated showings on television. Bette Midler and her iconic witch sisters are back, as well as fan-favorite Doug Jones’ Billy, whom Jones says has more things to do this time around.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 most beloved Tim Burton films
Tim Burton, the American artist and filmmaker, is known for his dark and strange yet fantastical and whimsical style. His movies encapsulate gothic fantasy and horror, which makes his brand original, memorable, and recognizable. As the director of 19 films and the producer of more, he has many notable projects under his belt, such as the ones in the following list. Each film has a beguiling plot, ominous atmosphere, and dark themes. So grab some popcorn, your friends and family, and enjoy these 10 best Tim Burton movies.
Comments / 3