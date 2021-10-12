CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Indigenous Peoples Day recognizes past, looks towards future

By Craig Smith
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RDfCY_0cOLJPCK00

Indigenous Peoples Day is the same day set aside to recognize Christopher Columbus who began the era of European colonization of the Americas. This day recognizes that for indigenous peoples that began an era of lost land and lost lives.

President Biden's decision to restore larger boundaries to better protect Utah’s Bear’s Ears National Monument combines respect for the environment and respect for the tribes that see that land as sacred.

As the first President to formally acknowledge Indigenous Peoples Day he called for investing in the future of Native American communities and empowering tribal nations to make their own decisions.

He said, in part, “We must never forget the centuries-long campaign of violence, displacement, assimilation, and terror wrought upon Native communities and Tribal Nations throughout our country. Today, we acknowledge the significant sacrifices made by Native peoples to this country — and recognize their many ongoing contributions to our Nation.”

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has also signed a proclamation recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day.

Here in Tucson, Dillon Dobson, a member of the Cowlitz Tribe of the Pacific Northwest, is President of the University of Arizona’s Native American Law Student Association. The Association released a statement calling for more respect and attention to Native American concerns . He was pleased by the President's words, and hopes to see more action — like revoking pipeline permits and reinstating protections for wolves,

“You know, respecting sacred lands of our indigenous communities for example Apache Stronghold, among many, many others in here, in particular as well there are a lot of issues that have been created as a result of the border separating indigenous peoples on the north and south side of the border and so comprehensive immigration reform is a critical part of of respecting indigenous sovereignty.

And Dobson thinks rising respect for tribes reflects rising recognition of their voting power.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 1

Related
ktoe.com

Closures Statewide For Indigenous Peoples Day

Today is Indigenous Peoples Day and a number of places statewide are closed in honor of the holiday. State officials say all post offices, banks and libraries will be closed. Additionally, all local, state and federal offices will also be closed today. Officials say Metro Transit buses and Metro Blue, Green and Red lines will also follow regular schedules. Parking meters will not be enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul unless noted on the meter.
quickanddirtytips.com

Indigenous Peoples' Day: Indigenous Parenting Practices and You

Indigenous Peoples' Day acknowledges the resilience and contributions of Indigenous Peoples and culture. Dr. Coor interviews Lorraine Brave from The National Indian Child Welfare Association about the Positive Indian Parenting Program and the unique experiences of Indigenous Peoples in the United States. Listen. Indigenous Peoples' Day: Indigenous Parenting Practices and...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
spectrumnews1.com

Gov. Evers honors Indigenous Peoples Day by addressing state's past

ONEIDA, Wis. — To honor Indigenous Peoples Day, Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order to recognize and apologize for Wisconsin’s role in Native American boarding schools that he said was problematic. Between the 1860s and 1970s, the U.S. federal government coerced thousands of Native American children from their families...
ONEIDA, WI
WHYY

‘We’re a living presence’: Philly celebrates first officially recognized Indigenous Peoples Day

Drawing attendees from as far away as South Dakota and Canada, Philadelphia’s Indigenous Peoples Day ceremony at Penn Treaty Park marked a kind of homecoming for attendees. The event consisted of traditional music, dances, storytelling, and oral histories from Indigenous people around the globe. This year, organizers wanted to foreground the Lenni Lenape or Delaware Indians, native to eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, and their displaced descendants. The location, the site of early treaties between the Lenape and Quaker settlers, was intentional.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Christopher Columbus
pvamu.edu

Opinion| Indigenous People’s Day and the Future of American Historical Memory

“The concept of “historical memory” … refers to the ways in which groups, collectivities, and nations construct and identify with particular narratives about historical periods or events. Historical memories are foundational to social and political identities and are also often reshaped in relation to the present historical-political moment.”—Katherine Hite. Today,...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
Dartmouth

Indigenous students celebrate, protest on Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Students chalked messages onto sidewalks and walls around campus to commemorate the holiday and bring attention to the College’s history. On Oct. 11, Indigenous students at the College commemorated Indigenous Peoples’ Day by engaging in programming and protest. The holiday — symbolically held on the same day as Columbus Day...
SOCIETY
Arizona Mirror

If Black lives truly matter, then climate action must be taken immediately

Recent wildfires in Arizona and other western states are a reminder that Black communities are on the front lines of the climate crisis. A study by the University of Washington and the Nature Conservancy on wildfires concluded that Black, Hispanic, and Indigenous communities experience a 50% greater vulnerability to wildfires than other communities. This increased vulnerability […] The post If Black lives truly matter, then climate action must be taken immediately appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous Peoples#European#Bear#Tribal Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
AFP

Panama, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic want US to curb Haitian migration

The presidents of Panama, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic called on the United States Wednesday to take "concrete measures" to curb the migration of Haitians across Latin America headed for the US border.  "This is a regional problem, the solutions must be regional and we expect the United States to participate much more effectively," he said, after a meeting with his Costa Rican and Dominican counterparts -- Carlos Alvarado and Luis Abinader, respectively -- in Panama City. 
IMMIGRATION
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy