The 2003 All-Star Game is one of the most iconic games in the history of All-Star Weekend. This game featured a ton of Hall of Famers and also the final appearance for the great Michael Jordan as an All-Star. With Jordan appearing in his 14th All-Star Game at 39 years old, the Washington Wizards star made the team as an honor to his legacy and the popularity he brought to the game. The Wizards shooting guard was not voted in as a starter, but Vince Carter humbly gave up his starting spot for the GOAT in his final All-Star Game.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO