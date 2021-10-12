CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Argentine American finds success as STEM educator at Yale University

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21OqTz_0cOLJ6l000

A woman who came to the U.S. from South America decades ago found success as an educator at Yale University.

Dr. Maria Eugenia Panero was born in Argentina and came to the U.S. at age seven.

"It was quite a shift in culture and, of course, language,” she says.

Dr. Panero hoped one day to leave an indelible mark on the new world around her without forgetting the old world that shaped her family's traditions.

"I would come home from school and tell Mom everything that I did in English, and then she would have me repeat it in Spanish so that I would remember the language,” she says. “And then we would have our traditional foods at home.”

Dr. Panero now imparts STEM values on some of the most gifted teens from all over the world at the Yale University Young Global Scholars Program.

"STEM is an acronym that stands for Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics — and I think that one of the reasons it's at the forefront is because those fields really touch our lives every day,” she says. “Most recently with COVID-19, all of the scientists that used a lot of technology and their engineering and mathematical background to create the testing, the vaccines and the medicines that they're now testing."

Dr. Panero, who's been featured on CNN and in Time Magazine, is proud of her diverse background and is not just limited to STEM. She got her PhD in psychology and has done research in the fields of acting and the performing arts.

She says her rich Hispanic heritage has influenced her family, career and love for singing.

“We made sure to keep a lot of our culture and come back to it,” she says.

Dr. Panero is paying forward her success by helping young people from all around the world achieve their dreams.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal has praised Dr. Panero for her work.

“Through her passion for STEM, Dr. Maria Panero is using her Hispanic heritage in a very productive and beautiful way — making not just her own parents proud, but the parents of all the young people who benefit from her background at the Yale Young Global Scholars Program,” he says.

Dr. Panero says she wants to be “a light to the rest of the world and an example."

"I know we often talk about a lot of the problems and issues and ways that we can be even better -- but the fact that we can talk about those things and work on those things, it really just makes America a wonderful place to be,” she says.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
NBC Connecticut

College Friend Group Formed Unexpectedly At Yale University

College is for making memories and new friends, but one group at Yale University was brought together in an unexpected way. It was a happy mistake that led to new friendships. “We all had this one shared characteristic that we didn’t choose, but we are all so different in so many other ways,” David Foster, a junior, said.
COLLEGES
charlestonmercury.com

Filling the gaps in American education

Education has always been considered the great equalizer in the United States, and an important aspect of our egalitarian and individualistic culture. When our community is educated, its members are better prepared to support themselves and find higher-paying jobs. Educational opportunities can help lower the number of people needing financial assistance, which has the added benefit of ensuring that people are taken care of without this task falling to the government. And an educated population is able to utilize analytics and logic in all areas of their lives, including in their responsibility to their country as informed voters.
EDUCATION
explore venango

Clarion University Recognized for Its Educator Preparation

CLARION, Pa. – The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation announced that 26 providers from 17 states and the United Arab Emirates received recognition for leadership and commitment to continuous improvement and Clarion University is among them. The recipients of the 2021 Frank Murray Leadership Recognition for Continuous Improvement...
CLARION, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Yale School#America#Argentine American#Stem#Cnn#Time Magazine#Hispanic
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Stetson University adds more corporate education classes

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. Innovative business leaders encourage and motivate employees to explore and generate ideas, products and services in the workplace. They also foster growth by having their staff take courses that can reinforce, stimulate and teach new skills while conducting business.
DELAND, FL
news9.com

Educators Look To First Americans Museum For Resources, Support

The newly-opened First Americans Museum is opening up new opportunities for education in the state. “One of the biggest messages of the Oklahoma exhibition, is that, we’re still here. Tribal people live in the 21st century, and we have continued our cultures,” said Adrienne Lalli Hills, associate director for learning and community engagement at the museum.
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Argentina
WAVY News 10

Elizabeth State University receives $1.3M grant to help middle, high school students achieve success in higher education

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City State University was awarded a grant to help middle and high school students achieve higher education. ECSU was awarded a $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to implement the TRiO Talent Search Program which is designed to give middle and high school students who would […]
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
East Bay Times

Santa Clara University cuts the ribbon on $300 million STEM facility

Friday marked the official opening of a new, $300 million building at Santa Clara University that’s expected to significantly bolster the Jesuit institution’s science and technology curriculum. The facility, which has been in the works since 2017 when the university received its largest gift ever from local Silicon Valley philanthropists...
SANTA CLARA, CA
KIMA TV

Heritage University expanding STEM studies throughout Yakima Valley

TOPPENISH -- Heritage University will be expanding STEM studies throughout the Yakima Valley. With the help of a $4.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education, the university says it'll be able to employ mentors for high school students interested in careers in science, technology, engineering and math, to support them in navigating a path to studying those interests in college.
YAKIMA, WA
Axios

USC to apologize to WWII Japanese Americans for derailing their education

The University of Southern California will apologize and award posthumous degrees to roughly 120 Japanese Americans whom the university barred from finishing their education after the U.S. government detained and incarcerated them during World War II. Why it matters: At the time, USC refused to release transcripts to students who...
COLLEGES
Smithonian

Who Is the Enslaved Child in This Portrait of Yale University’s Namesake?

For decades, an unsettling portrait of Yale University’s namesake and early benefactor, British American colonist Elihu Yale, carried a maddeningly incomplete description. The painting shows four white men in costly 18th-century outfits posing around a table, with Yale at the center. As the men smoke and sip madeira, Yale’s grandchildren play in the field behind them.
VISUAL ART
Arkansas Business

Education CFO: Gloria Arcia, University of the Ozarks

It was in the halls of education that Gloria Arcia realized she had a thing for numbers. Arcia, vice president for finance and administration at the University of the Ozarks, has continued to apply her flair for finances, but has maintained a soft spot in her heart for students and education.
COLLEGES
CBS Baltimore

Morgan State University Receives $3M In State Funds For School’s First Endowed Professorships

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University received $3 million in state funds to endow three new research professorships, creating new research positions to study the brain health of African Americans, predictive analytics and cybersecurity engineering. The endowed professorships are the first in the Morgan’s 154-year history, the university said. In a statement, Morgan State University president David K. Wilson said the positions will help the university contribute to developing areas in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM. “This is a significant first for our university, placing us in an advantageous position not only to build for our future but to ensure there...
COLLEGES
News 12

News 12

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy