And the answer is: Yorktown family, Yonkers deli owners compete on ‘Family Feud’

A Yorktown family that owns a beloved Yonkers deli competed on "Family Feud."

Rocky and Lori Bonitatibus, who own Fradeli's in Yonkers, were contestants on the show with three of their four sons.

The couple has been married for nearly 40 years and the family business just celebrated 34 years.

"All the four boys have all played sports in Yorktown, so they were very aggressive and very competitive," says Lori Bonitatibus.

So it’s only right they were chosen to compete on "Family Feud" - a show they’ve watched every day for the past 10 years.

"Every chance that we could, we tried to play the flashcards and everything just to keep ourselves involved," she says.

Auditioning for the show took three years.

The pandemic also stalled the process, but finally the couple and three of their boys were flown out to Atlanta in May to tape.

“We said a lot of funny, and a lot of stupid answers, but we had a really, really amazing time," says Lori. "We’re really, really proud that we were able to make it through thousands and thousands of people to be on that show and represent Yorktown."

If you want to know exactly how well the Bonitatibus family did, you might have to tune in more than one night this week to find out.

SPOILER ALERT: They did win some cash, and they plan to take the whole family on a vacation to celebrate Rocky’s 60th birthday in January.