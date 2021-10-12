CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLIDAY SHIPPING: USPS provides shipping deadlines during holiday season

By News 12 Staff
 10 days ago

With the holiday season rapidly approaching, the U.S. Postal Service wants everyone to know when to send out holiday gifts so their loved ones can receive them on time.

The following applies to the 48 contiguous states:

The deadline for Retail Ground Service is Dec. 15.

Those who opt for First-Class Mail Service, the last day is the Dec. 17.

The deadline for Priority Mail Service is a day later on Dec. 18.

Gifts sent by Priority Mail Express on the Dec. 23 might make it on time.

Here are the deadlines for sending mail to Hawaii and Alaska over the holiday season .

News 12

News 12

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

