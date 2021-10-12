County leaders still trying to get more officers vaccinated

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The issue has become so divisive. Get vaccinated, or don’t get vaccinated.

Counties are working hard to get law enforcement officers vaccinated, but just a month ago the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police joined with two other unions voicing their opposition to a vaccine mandate.

“We want to be able to keep that personal choice in the hand of that person,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg FOP Lodge 9 Public Information Officer, Yolian Ortiz, on September 7, 2021.

The non-profit organization, Officer Down Memorial Page , says COVID-19 is the number one killer of law enforcement officers in 2020 and 2021. The numbers are staggering, 349 officers are listed in Total Line of Duty Deaths for 2021, 224 have died from COVID-19.

A closer look at North Carolina and from January 7, 2021, to September 29, 2021, there have been 14 deaths, nine of them have been from COVID-19. That doesn’t include the death of a CMPD officer, Rowan County Sheriff, and Iredell County Sheriff who all died from complications of virus in the last week.

In Burke County, the health department says currently there is a 13 percent positivity rate, and they had 115 new cases in 24 hours.

When it comes to law enforcement, a spokesperson says, “We have strongly encouraged, educated, and set up clinics easily accessible to them to help increase their vaccination numbers. At this time, there are still individuals who have opted out.”

Mecklenburg County deputies are wearing wristbands to show they are vaccinated , not only to ease the mind of law enforcement, but to show those in the community to get the vaccine, a story we first brought you on FOX 46.

“This is not a lot of money,” said Sheriff Garry McFadden on September 29, 2021. “But it shows that we are taking this seriously.”

