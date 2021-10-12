CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

County leaders still trying to get more officers vaccinated

By Will Lewis
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47scJs_0cOLIElm00

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The issue has become so divisive. Get vaccinated, or don’t get vaccinated.

Counties are working hard to get law enforcement officers vaccinated, but just a month ago the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police joined with two other unions voicing their opposition to a vaccine mandate.

“We want to be able to keep that personal choice in the hand of that person,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg FOP Lodge 9 Public Information Officer, Yolian Ortiz, on September 7, 2021.

The non-profit organization, Officer Down Memorial Page , says COVID-19 is the number one killer of law enforcement officers in 2020 and 2021. The numbers are staggering, 349 officers are listed in Total Line of Duty Deaths for 2021, 224 have died from COVID-19.

Here’s how to get a COVID-19 vaccine in North and South Carolina

A closer look at North Carolina and from January 7, 2021, to September 29, 2021, there have been 14 deaths, nine of them have been from COVID-19. That doesn’t include the death of a CMPD officer, Rowan County Sheriff, and Iredell County Sheriff who all died from complications of virus in the last week.

In Burke County, the health department says currently there is a 13 percent positivity rate, and they had 115 new cases in 24 hours.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

When it comes to law enforcement, a spokesperson says, “We have strongly encouraged, educated, and set up clinics easily accessible to them to help increase their vaccination numbers. At this time, there are still individuals who have opted out.”

Mecklenburg County deputies are wearing wristbands to show they are vaccinated , not only to ease the mind of law enforcement, but to show those in the community to get the vaccine, a story we first brought you on FOX 46.

“This is not a lot of money,” said Sheriff Garry McFadden on September 29, 2021. “But it shows that we are taking this seriously.”

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

GPS monitors help create accountability for domestic violence suspects, protects victims

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – A pilot program in the form of an ankle bracelet is creating a whole new level of protection for domestic violence victims.   The program is called Caitlyn’s Courage and is geared toward tracking accused abusers before they head to trial. It helps ensure they can’t come in contact with those they’re accused […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Mecklenburg County detention officer trainee terminated first day on the job, sheriff says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Mecklenburg County detention officer trainee was terminated on his first day on the job, Sheriff McFadden announced Wednesday. Andrew Parrish began his employment with the department on Wednesday. Having passed an initial background check, a secondary background check revealed a warrant for his arrest. The warrant had been […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Authorities issue warning after 2 people encounter man posing as law enforcement officer in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Authorities are warning residents of a man posing as a law enforcement officer after two people, including a high school-aged girl, reported being stopped in Catawba County. According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the girl told deputies that she was stopped by what she believed was an […]
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
State
South Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Charlotte Mecklenburg#Cmpd#Rowan County Sheriff#Iredell County Sheriff#Fox 46 Alerts#Breaking News
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte-area church fell victim to alleged fraudulent investment scheme, U.S. Attorney says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Virginia man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in North Carolina for allegedly fraudulently soliciting investments from a Charlotte-area church and its members, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York announced Wednesday. Michael Baldwin, 52, the former CEO of Miracle Maison, is accused […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
Fox 46 Charlotte

Students arrested after ‘disturbance’ at NC high school; no shots fired; school put on lockdown

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville High School was on lockdown Thursday after police responded to a disturbance at the school. According to the Thomasville City Schools superintendent, the lockdown was a precautionary measure due to trespassers on campus. Thomasville police said the disturbance involved students. The students involved have been arrested. According to police, no […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy