Charlotte city councilmembers discuss maps of expected development

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — It was a long night for Charlotte city councilmembers with an almost five hour meeting. City staff gave presentations on the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan Policy Maps, and the first draft of the Unified Development Ordinance. Both presentations prompted many questions from the Council.

The maps of expected development in Charlotte, due to the 2040 Comp Plan, were released and explained. They showed big changes coming to the Queen City. Some on the Council welcome the change, but others have concerns about the impact it will have on affordability.

“We have to recognize that some of the things we’re talking about doing will have the effect of causing the housing to go up or have the effect of causing more expensive housing to be created to accommodate growth and won’t necessarily be responsive to our key priority of bringing housing costs down or making more affordable housing available,” said Councilman Ed Driggs.

Councilman Bokhari agreed.

“What was actually stated to me in the closed session meeting was, this does nothing for affordability. It actually is really more about capacity about number of units, I still firmly believe it will have a net negative impact on affordability,” Bokhari said.

City staff also gave a presentation on their first draft of the Unified Development Ordinance. The 600 page UDO will dictate what gets built in Charlotte and where developers can build it, over the next twenty years.

Councilman Larken Egleston said it will be a long process until the UDO gets voted on. He expects it will take about 3 more drafts and if everything goes to plan, will come to a vote in July of 2022.

