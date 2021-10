According to Fox News, Rich Bisaccia has been named the Las Vegas Raiders interim Head Coach on the heels of Jon Gruden's resignation. Gruden resigned (was fired) after offensive e-mails, he sent were unearthed. Enter a New Fairfield High School graduate Rich Bisaccia. According to the CT Post, Bisaccia not only graduated from New Fairfield High School but was a standout football player for the Rebels. He was so good that after high school he earned a spot playing ball for Yankton College in South Dakota.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO