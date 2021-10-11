Seeded Loaf Success...Finally

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAfter many attempts, I finally achieved a light, (fairly) lofty seeded loaf, while utilizing a pretty high percentage of non-white flour. The first experiments were tasty but pretty dense. However, I will be cutting back on total volume next time as this dough literally filled the clay baker from edge to edge, resulting in...a torpedo! The texture of the crumb is divine...soft and springy without being gummy. I may have gotten even a little more loft if I had scored a little deeper--I think the crumb structure looks a little tight at the top. I never quite know how to score the longer loaves. Parallel slashes always result in broken bands across the top. Any advice on the best way to score this type of loaf would be appreciated--I may just let it do its thing next time and go for a 'natural' score. I used a long, thin clay baker, rather than a traditional batard or boule, in an attempt to make a more toaster-friendly bake.

