October reminds us that the seasons are changing, and it feels good to have a slight nip in the air. The hardships facing so many in our community remain present in our minds. As we move forward, acknowledging those facing difficulties, we must also celebrate our traditions and culture. It is our diversity and traditions that help bring us together as a community. Americans for the Arts recognized this need and more than 30 years ago dedicated October to celebrating our nation’s cultural offerings.

