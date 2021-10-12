CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Gut Study May Lead to New Treatments for IBS

Real Health
Real Health
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H7YtZ_0cOLHMrn00

Recent findings published online in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reveal that glia cells, one of two types of specialized cells that constitute the gut, regulate the nervous system signals conducted by neurons, the second type of specialized cells. This discovery may help in the development of therapies for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and other intestinal disorders, reports Michigan State University (MSU) in a press release.

IBS is a chronic disorder that causes abdominal pain and discomfort and affects 10% to 15% of people in the United States. Currently, there’s no known cure for the condition. (Other gastrointestinal conditions possibly influenced by glia cells include constipation and chronic intestinal pseudo-obstruction, a rare condition that causes a section of the gut to malfunction in the absence of an actual obstruction.)

“Thinking of this second brain [the gut] as a computer, the glia [cells] are the chips working in the periphery,” explained Brian Gulbransen, PhD, an MSU Foundation professor in the College of Natural Science’s Department of Physiology and an author of the study. “They’re an active part of the signaling network but not like neurons. The glia are modulating or modifying the signal.”

These findings show a more comprehensive view of how the gastrointestinal system functions and demonstrate that glial cells facilitate proper gut function to a greater degree than researchers previously thought.

“This is a ways down the line, but now we can start to ask if there’s a way to target a specific type or set of glia and change their function in some way,” Gulbransen said. “Drug companies are already interested in this.”

Scientists cautioned, however, that although they believe the results of the inquiry will generate new ways to treat illnesses of the gastrointestinal tract, much more work must be done before therapies are developed.

To learn more about IBS, read “What You Need to Know About Irritable Bowel Syndrome.”

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Star

New Chronic Pain Treatment May Be An Alternative To Opioids

Scientists from the University of Buffalo have developed a new treatment for inflammatory pain with minimal adverse side effects that may be an alternative to addictive opioids. Writing in Nature Communications, they described how their research into the origins of pain focused on sensory neurons called nociceptors, which activate in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Targeted treatment may prevent chronic Lyme disease

Chronic Lyme disease has frustrated doctors and patients alike for years. The severe, lingering symptoms, such as chronic fatigue, muscle and joint pain, arthritis, or cognitive difficulties, have disrupted patients' lives and treatments have been elusive. But what if there was a way to prevent acute Lyme disease from progressing...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ibs#Irritable Bowel Syndrome#Constipation#Gut Study May Lead#Msu Foundation#Department Of Physiology
wsu.edu

Identification of Brucella protein could lead to infection treatment

The bacteria that cause brucellosis need to steal food from their hosts’ bodies to survive, and Washington State University researchers may have identified an accomplice: a protein in the host cell. Brucellosis is one of the world’s most widespread zoonotic diseases, meaning it can transfer from animals to humans, though...
PULLMAN, WA
Birmingham Star

Common dialysis treatment for patients with acute kidney injury can lead to poor outcomes: Study

Washington [US], October 20 (ANI): Patients with acute kidney injury who receive continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), a common dialysis method, have a high incidence of needing this dialysis method reinstituted after having it removed. This contributes to poor 90-day outcomes, according to recent research led by an international team of scientists.
HEALTH
Newswise

Einstein-Developed Treatment Strategy May Lead to HIV Cure

Newswise — October 21, 2021—(BRONX, NY)—Armed with a novel strategy they developed for bolstering the body’s immune response, scientists at Albert Einstein College of Medicine have successfully suppressed HIV infections in mice—offering a path to a functional cure for HIV and other chronic viral infections. Their findings were published today in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Stem cell study: Cystic fibrosis patients may see personalized treatments emerge from drug screening in a dish

Stem cell researchers may soon have a new way to identify and develop novel, personalized therapies for patients with Cystic Fibrosis (CF) who lack effective treatments. Currently, not all CF patients have access to effective treatments, especially those with very rare CF-causing mutations. To identify new therapies for these people, precursor lung cells (cells not fully developed yet) grown from a patients' own reprogrammed blood cells can be used to screen for new drugs and the best drug responses validated in their own mature airway (nasal) cells. This "drug screening in a dish" can reduce the time and improve the outcomes for CF treatments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

Magnetic Therapy May Offer New Treatment for Resistant Depression

Electroconvulsive therapy has long been used to treat severe, persistent depression, but not without unwelcome side effects; researchers looked at whether magnets might be better over the long-term. Treatment-resistant depression or TRD is exactly what it sounds like: a form of mental illness that defies effective therapy. It is not...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New cancer treatment may reawaken the immune system

Immunotherapy is a promising strategy to treat cancer by stimulating the body's own immune system to destroy tumor cells, but it only works for a handful of cancers. MIT researchers have now discovered a new way to jump-start the immune system to attack tumors, which they hope could allow immunotherapy to be used against more types of cancer.
CANCER
ocmomblog.com

4 Signs You Must Opt For A Varicose Veins Treatment

Varicose veins are a common ailment that many people suffer from. The most noticeable symptom of varicose veins is bulging or swollen blood vessels in the legs, which can cause pain and discomfort. If you have been noticing new symptoms outside of your normal aches and pains, it may be time to opt for a treatment plan. Here are 4 signs you must opt for a Varicose Veins Treatment:
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Recent Study Reveals Link Between Crohn Disease, Fatty Tissue in Gut

The researchers used a body composition analysis of patients with Crohn disease in a collaboration with gastroenterology and surgical specialists. A new study led by the University of Limerick has found a direct link between fatty tissue and Crohn disease, suggesting for the first time that Crohn disease can be classified as a fatty intestine condition, according to the authors.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healththoroughfare.com

Interferon: Not Helpful as Covid-19 Treatment, Study Finds

The Covid-19 pandemic rapidly spread worldwide, and health providers were fighting it without any weapons. In time, Covid-19 vaccines have been developed, and their high efficiency has helped save many human lives. Doctors and health experts have found several drugs to help those with severe symptoms, such as redemsivir. A new clinical trial found that treating Covid-19 positive patients with interferon beta-1a and redemsivir did not bring better results than using only redemsivir and a placebo.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Quina Baterna

Signs, Symptoms, & Treatments for Cat Diabetes

With the increase of high-calorie pet food, snacks, and lack of exercise due to living in small quarters, many cats are prone to becoming diabetic. While most prevalent among older cats, several factors come into play that puts younger cats at risk of diabetes as well.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Don't Take This Supplement Anymore, Experts Warn

Based on recent scientific evidence, many health experts are lukewarm to reluctant to recommend taking multivitamins or supplements. (The exceptions are vitamin C and vitamin D, which Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, has publicly recommended, saying good data indicates they may help improve immunity.) Multivitamins, in particular, have come under increased skepticism in recent years, after a major 2019 meta-analysis at Johns Hopkins involving 450,000 people found that they don't lower your risk of heart disease, cancer, cognitive decline, death after a heart attack or stroke, or early death in general.
HEALTH
EatThis

The Worst Vitamin D Supplement To Take, Say Dietitians

Did you know there are several forms of vitamin D available in food and supplements? This is actually true for several different vitamins, and it's important to keep in mind when incorporating and vitamin supplements into your daily routine. Not all forms of vitamin D are created equal, and, in...
HEALTH
Real Health

Real Health

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, the goal of Real Health is to help African Americans of all ages achieve optimum health and wellness—physically, mentally and emotionally—by offering readers current, accurate information based on the latest science through well-researched stories that educate, entertain, uplift and motivate members of the community at large to be their best selves.

 https://www.realhealthmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy