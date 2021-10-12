CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘NCIS’ Says Goodbye to Leroy Jethro Gibbs & Mark Harmon After 19 Seasons

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
Albia Newspapers
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS Season 19 Episode 4 “Great Wide Open.”]. NCIS just aired the biggest episode of the series, answering the question fans have been wondering about all summer: How much is Mark Harmon going to be in Season 19?. In “Great Wide Open,”...

Why NCIS Fans Probably Haven't Seen The Last Of Mark Harmon's Gibbs Yet

Spoilers below for the latest episode of NCIS, so be warned!. With the fourth episode of its 19th season on CBS, NCIS finally delivered an answer to the big question that's been on fans' minds since Mark Harmon's imminent exit was first revealed: when and how will Leroy Gibbs say goodbye? The big reveal in "Great Wide Open" was perhaps an unexpected one in its specifics, with Gibbs officially retiring after the mission in Alaska, where he apparently intends to stick it out for a while as a way of embracing peace and serenity. (Assuming he's not on another super-secret case that's going behind everyone's backs, of course.) In true Gibbs-esque fashion, it wasn't an overly maudlin or emotional affair, and kinda sorta ended on a good note, if such an exit can do so.
Mark Harmon Exits ‘NCIS’ After More Than 18 Seasons; Showrunner Steve Binder Pays Tribute

SPOILER ALERT: The following story contains details from the October 11 episode of NCIS. On Monday night, NCIS star Mark Harmon ended his run as a series regular on CBS’ long-running procedural drama, with his character, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, opting out of a future in law enforcement. Episode 1904, “Great Wide Open,” saw Gibbs and Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) out in Alaska, solving a case involving a contract killer hired by a local company. In the aftermath, Gibbs informed his partner and NCIS Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) that he’d be staying out on The Last Frontier indefinitely. “I’m not going back,...
Should ‘NCIS’ End If Mark Harmon’s Gibbs Leaves?

Can the “NCIS” world exist without Mark Harmon in his long-standing starring role?. Harmon has played his popular character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, for what is now 19 seasons. Over the years, Harmon has led different teams and characters to solve different crimes and murders. Even with what seems like constantly...
Mark Harmon Steps Away From ‘NCIS’ Role After 18 Years

After 18 years of leading “NCIS,” Mark Harmon has stepped away from his high-profile camera role on the popular CBS criminal drama. Monday’s episode of “NCIS,” the fourth episode of Season 19, concluded with his character Leroy Jethro Gibbs, who was nearly killed in a boat explosion in the Season 18 finale, deciding not to return to his job in NCIS. “I’m not going back, Tim,” said Gibbs to Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray). Gibbs instead chose to remain in Alaska, where he and McGee tracked down a hitman hired by a local company. Executive producer and showrunner Steven D. Binder...
Mark Harmon’s ‘NCIS’ Exit: A Farewell to Gibbs

Gibbs has left the bullpen. The tight-lipped, steely-eyed NCIS boss man, played by Mark Harmon since 2003, retired in the October 11 episode and was last seen happily fly-fishing in Alaska. Although indefinitely suspended, he’d just gone very rogue in helping take down a mining company CEO. But instead of catching a seaplane to D.C., he dropped this bombshell: “I’m not going back home.”
Will Mark Harmon Return To NCIS?

NCIS Spoilers – Showrunner Opens Up About Harmon’s Exit. Binder was quoted in the show’s official Instagram account as saying, “As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show. Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go.”
Mark Harmon leaves 'NCIS,' but producer says never count Gibbs out

Mark Harmon has quietly exited his founding role on the long-running military-police procedural "NCIS." On Monday's episode of the CBS series, Harmon's NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs headed to Alaska with fellow agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) on a murder case, and afterward said he has found peace there and planned to stay. Shortly afterward, Steven D. Binder, the showrunner and an executive producer of the series, now in its 19th season, posted on the show's social media, "As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show. Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go. So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years … never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out."
NCIS season 19 ratings: Did they fall without Mark Harmon around?

If you are CBS, we know that there was a major concern in regards to NCIS season 19 this week: That the ratings would plummet without Mark Harmon in the cast. In the end, we absolutely get that. We’re talking here about the longtime series star and unquestionable face of the franchise. People know this show all over the world because of Gibbs and it’s inevitable that some will always prefer it with him as a part of the ensemble.
'NCIS' Fans Can't Get Over Gibbs' Absence in First Episode Since Mark Harmon's Exit

The post-Gibbs era of NCIS began Monday night, and fans were still heartbroken about Mark Harmon's exit. The episode, "Face the Strange," saw Gary Cole's new character, Alden Parker, try to take over the team while the other members were grappling with continuing their work without Leroy Gibbs around. Fans were critical of the show within the first few minutes of the episode.
TV Ratings: ‘911,’ ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Edge ‘The Voice’ in Demo

After leading the first four Mondays of the season among adults 18-49, The Voice slipped to third place in the key ad demographic on the broadcast networks. Fox’s 911 and ABC’s Dancing With the Stars both edged the NBC mainstay. NCIS was once again the most watched show on the broadcast nets, matching last week’s viewer tally in the first episode since long-time lead Mark Harmon’s exit. Monday Night Football improved on its performance from year ago and per usual led all of TV across the ratings board. Though 911 was slightly down in adults 18-49 from a week ago, its 0.8...
