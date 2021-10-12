‘NCIS’ Says Goodbye to Leroy Jethro Gibbs & Mark Harmon After 19 Seasons

Spoilers below for the latest episode of NCIS, so be warned!. With the fourth episode of its 19th season on CBS, NCIS finally delivered an answer to the big question that's been on fans' minds since Mark Harmon's imminent exit was first revealed: when and how will Leroy Gibbs say goodbye? The big reveal in "Great Wide Open" was perhaps an unexpected one in its specifics, with Gibbs officially retiring after the mission in Alaska, where he apparently intends to stick it out for a while as a way of embracing peace and serenity. (Assuming he's not on another super-secret case that's going behind everyone's backs, of course.) In true Gibbs-esque fashion, it wasn't an overly maudlin or emotional affair, and kinda sorta ended on a good note, if such an exit can do so.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO