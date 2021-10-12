CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Leon County Schools to consider mask mandate changes

By Karah Bailey
 10 days ago
Board member Alva Striplin says Leon County School's COVID-19 numbers should be low enough now to remove the district's mask mandate and bring the district in compliance with the latest emergency orders from the state.

"I feel it's time," said Striplin.

Striplin says she plans to make a motion during Tuesday evening's school board meeting. The change would let parents to opt their children out of mask-wearing without a doctor's signature. She says her motion will be based on C-D-C guidance. If passed, it could also save all board members from having their salaries withheld for refusing to comply with the state's mask mandate ban.

"The state is withholding ... a portion of our salaries divided out over how ever many months we're not in compliance," Striplin explains. "So I believe this first month they're withholding one twelfth of what totals all of the school board members' salaries."

LCS is part of a lawsuit regarding those withholdings. As Attorney Jamie Cole explained Thursday, "The petition seeks to invalidate the Department of Health Emergency rule."

Striplin also plans to make a motion to withdraw the district from that suit.

"If our numbers are indicating we can be in compliance with the Governor's order, with the Department of Education, and with the wishes of the department of health, then there is no need for us to spend this money to be involved in this lawsuit."

A district spokesperson confirms the board will address the mask mandate during Tuesday's 6pm meeting.

