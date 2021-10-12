Historic Kerr Mill water mill in Rowan County to be rebuilt

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — After years of fighting, the Rowan County Commission has finally agreed to rebuild the historic Kerr Mill water wheel at Sloan Park.

The wheel, which sits in the serene 100-acre park, is a stark contrast to the pristine land around it. Due to the level of damage, it has suffered, it’s become an eyesore and a risk for the county.

“The effort in trying to restore the water wheel began several years ago. As you see behind me, the wheel has fallen into disrepair,” said Rowan County Parks and Recreation Director Don Bringle.

The water wheel currently at the park is actually a 25-year-old replica of the original, which was built in the 1820s.

“Out of the material wear and tear, it’s just elements that have created the problem,” said Bringle.

Rowan County Commission voted to officially fix the wheel at their most recent meeting, but now, it’s past the point of repair. It needs to be completely rebuilt and replaced.

“We either needed to replace it or we were going to have to tear it down because of the liability to the county and to the park,” said Bringle.

The new wheel will also be an exact replica of the original. It’ll run water while the park is open and cost the county about $45,000.

“It being one of the five parks that we have, this is in the rural western part of the county. We have a lot of visitors up here. We’re hoping that it will draw more people,” said Bringle.

The company the county hired to do the rebuild is based out of Gold Hill in Rowan County. Bringle says it should be complete within six to eight months, weather permitting.

