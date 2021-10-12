CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Native American Advocates In Colorado Call For End To Celebrating Columbus Day

By Mekialaya White
CBS Denver
 10 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – President Joe Biden became the first U.S. president to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day with a historic proclamation, which is observed on Columbus Day. Columbus Day remains a national holiday, but is no longer recognized in Colorado, as it was replaced by Gov. Jared Polis with Cabrini Day in 2020 .

Groups across our state want Columbus Day done away with completely.

“There’s no reason to celebrate people like Columbus,” Sky Roosevelt-Morris, a leader and activist of American Indian Movement in Colorado told CBS4’s Mekialaya White.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vATLB_0cOLGlUN00

(credit: CBS)

She says her Native community is instead celebrating its resilience with demonstrations across the city of Denver. The Four Directions All Nations March, which was held on Monday, is designed to connect Indigenous communities.

“We are going to march in remembrance of Indigenous Peoples’ last day of freedom here on Turtle Island (North America),” said Roosevelt-Morris. “Today is Oct. 11, but tomorrow is Oct. 12, the day back in 1492 when Columbus invaded the Caribbean and started one of the largest genocides in the history of humanity.”

Roosevelt-Morris says the efforts to repeal and abolish Columbus Day started here in Denver decades ago.

“It took 30 years of that sort of work in order for us to be in a place where we no longer celebrate Columbus Day in its birthplace,” she said.

The holiday actually originated here in Denver, back in 1905.

“A lot of people forget the history about how Indigenous Peoples’ Day came to be – in order for it to exist, we had to have Columbus Day first.”

She says though there’s slow progress being made, there’s still more work to be done.

“Not just by giving us a day on a calendar. Maybe stop missing and murdered indigenous women, maybe giving land back,” said Roosevelt-Morris. “We’re saying we have a right to celebrate. We have a right to uplift one another, because this fight against colonialism is far from over.”

The Four Directions All Nations March plans to have more events going forward .

Comments / 4

BLOX
9d ago

Mesopotamia Egypt China Japan are the ancient powerful civilizations just like Aztec Inca and Mayan. From Canada to Brazil to the Caribbean was inhabited by our great warriors. They have deceived and divided us long enough. We are one nation. ✊🏽

Reply
2
 

Niagara Gazette

Native Americans visit Falls as part of Indigenous Peoples celebration

Oct. 7-11 was indigenous peoples’ weekend in Niagara Falls. In honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, celebrated on Monday by many people in place of Columbus Day, the city hosted Lakota Chief Bear Cross (Ghost Nation), Chase Iron Eyes and their families. Chief Bear is the great-great grandson of Crazy Horse...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Colorado State University

CSU celebrates new law granting in-state tuition for Native American students

Over the summer, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 29 into law, which offers in-state college tuition for members of Native American Tribes with historical ties to Colorado. Colorado State University celebrated the new law, which adds to the foundation laid by the University community a decade ago through...
COLORADO STATE
Mitchellrepublic.com

Mitchell Republic News Bits, Oct. 11: Today we celebrate Native American Day

In South Dakota, today is Native American Day. In 1990, South Dakota became the first state to officially celebrate Native Americans' Day on the second Monday in October annually. In most other states, the day is recognized as Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day. U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, a Mitchell...
MITCHELL, SD
