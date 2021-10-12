CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Krispy Kreme unveils spooky sweet treats just in time for Halloween

By Sydney Kalich, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nGSQM_0cOLGjiv00

( NewsNation Now ) — Krispy Kreme has unveiled some spooky sweet treats – just in time for Halloween.

The doughnut shop unveiled the temporary new moniker, Krispy Skreme , and new doughnuts in honor of the scariest holiday of the year.

It’s back! Pumpkin Spice Lattes and more return to Starbucks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w7wd4_0cOLGjiv00

The doughnuts are:

  • Enchanted Cauldron – A glazed chocolate cake is topped with their signature Kreme and decorated with sprinkles and a pretzel “broomstick.”
  • Abra Cat Dabra Doughnut – An original glazed doughnut is dunked in chocolate icing and topped with black sanding sugar. The doughnut is then decorated like a cat with sugar fondant eyes and icing.
  • Bewitched Broomstick – A Kreme-filled doughnut is dipped in delicious purple icing then topped with gold stars and an icing swirl. To top it off there is a green buttercream and pretzel broomstick.

Other Halloween-themed doughnuts include the Spooky Sprinkle, Mini Pumpkins and Chocolate Iced with Halloween Sprinkles.

To sweeten the deal, Krispy Kreme also announced a special deal for the Saturdays leading up to All Hallow’s Eve. Get a $1 Scary Sharies Dozen with any purchase of a dozen. The Scary Sharies Dozen includes 11 original glazed doughnuts and one spooky sprinkle doughnut. Redeem in shop or online with code SCARY.

The store also unveiled a Caramel Apple Chiller, a tart apple-flavored chiller swirled with indulgent caramel sauce.

Social media challenge dares users to ‘detox’ for 25 days for $2,500

To sweeten the deal, everyone who visits the store in costume on Oct. 31 can receive a free doughnut.

“We all deserve an incredibly great Halloween this year. So, we’re turning into Krispy Skreme for the month and scaring up some amazing Halloween doughnuts along with some spooky good deals,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Skreme. “Help us have fun too by coming by on Halloween in costume and we’ll give you a free doughnut!”

The limited-edition doughnuts hit stores on Monday and are available until Sunday, Oct. 31.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its Massively Popular Holiday Item

Fall has officially kicked off just last week, but for many, it means it's time to start thinking about Thanksgiving plans. If you're lucky enough to have your Thanksgiving meal prepared by a friend or family member, make sure you at least bring them some wine. But for those who'll need to take care of their own turkey, we have some great news: Popeyes is bringing back their massively popular Thanksgiving turkey for another holiday season.
RESTAURANTS
Food Beast

Krispy Kreme Becomes Krispy Skreme, Debuts New Halloween Collection

Krispy Kreme is getting a bit of a makeover for the spooky season, and it would be fair to say it's as if the doughnut chain itself is donning a costume for Halloween. That's because starting this week, Krispy Kreme will now be known as Krispy Skreme, complete with a new logo change.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Food Drink#Newsnation#Enchanted Cauldron#Mini Pumpkins
jacksonnewspapers.com

Spooky sips and sweets: Sisters share why they're passionate about Halloween

RIPLEY — They didn't celebrate Halloween growing up — they were pastor's kids. Now, the inseparable duo celebrates the haunting holiday every day of the year. Charessa Wilkinson and Amber Mouser own and operate Ripley's only coffee house and ice cream parlor: Hallowbeans and I Scream Sundae. Each shop embraces Halloween with haunting menu items and decorations like the headless horseman.
RIPLEY, WV
mashed.com

Krispy Kreme's New Halloween Doughnuts Are So Cute It's Scary

Last year, Krispy Kreme wowed fans by releasing a line of monster-themed donuts. These creations featured signature treats like the Frank Monster Donut that came in the likeness of Frankenstein and was decorated with green icing, sprinkles, and pretzel pieces that resembled neck bolts. These creative takes on spooky classics raised the bar and many might have hoped for Krispy Kreme to bring back these perfect Halloween pastries.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
localsyr.com

Sweet Yet Spooky! Halloween Cookie Decorating Workshop

Get into the Halloween spirit with a Cookie Decorating Workshop taking place at Exhale Café and Bake Shop in Camillus. Right Mind Syracuse has teamed up with Emily’s Cookies for the sweet yet spooky event. From cookie decorating to painting wooden signs to string art, Founder of Right Mind Syracuse, Claire McKenney says “we offer the biggest variety of creative workshops…and we’re always collaborating with new different artists and growing our workshops.”
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

An Illinois Butcher made a Halloween inspired Candy Corn Brat

It's true, a place in Illinois makes Candy Corn Brats, and now that we all know that these exist the question is...Would you eat one?. There are times when you are scrolling through the internet and you have to do a double-take to make sure what you read was actually real, and not something from The Onion. Well, this just happened to me when I read an article claiming there is a place in Illinois that makes Halloween-inspired bratwursts and that includes a Candy Corn Brat.
FOOD & DRINKS
94.9 HOM

EASY DIY: Spooky & Sweet Halloween Charcuterie Boxes

Have you been invited to a big Halloween event and need to bring a festive treat? Do you and your family or coworkers exchange festive goody bags for fun as a holiday treat?. Or maybe you're like me and love to create yummy masterpieces!. Whatever your reasoning is... I've got...
FOOD & DRINKS
PhillyBite

Philly Candytopia Halloween Sweets and Treats

Get ready for a sugar rush this Halloween! Skip the tricks this year, and head for the treats as Candytopia Philadelphia hosts a special Halloween celebration and theme days. Candytopia Halloween Sweets & Treats brings the extra sugar and spice (and everything nice) to Fashion District Philadelphia for a deliciously immersive and outrageously interactive party.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
romper.com

Exclusive: Treat Your Kids To A Sweet & Spooky Strawberry Shortcake Halloween Episode

Gear up for an especially sweet Halloween with Strawberry Shortcake in two Halloween-inspired episodes of WildBrain’s new series Berry in the Big City. From creepy cupcakes to chilling costumes, Strawberry Shortcake’s Halloween antics are more gentle spooks and sweet treats than frights — making them perfect for 3 to 6-year-olds. Take an exclusive look at “Fright-Fall,” a special Halloween-inspired Berry in the Big City episode premiering this Saturday on WildBrain’s official Strawberry Shortcake YouTube and YouTube Kids pages.
KIDS
The Portland Mercury

Q&A: Three of Portland’s Best Vegan Chefs on Fall Flavors and What Sustains Them

What comes to mind when you think of sustainability in the food space? As the focus on sourcing and intention becomes more and more prevalent, many people are looking to fuel themselves with food that not only causes little harm to them, but to the environment as well. And in most instances, this speaks to the vegan and vegetarian lifestyle. The Mercury spoke to three Portland area vegan chefs about what sustainability means to them, how they sustain after serving the community, and their favorite fall ingredients.
PORTLAND, OR
WATE

WATE

1K+
Followers
612
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy