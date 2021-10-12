Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 6 Betting Odds: With Wilson Out, Steelers Are Favored on Sunday Night

(Line: -5.5, O/U: 43) Among the relevant trends here, the Seahawks are 26-24-3 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$40 from a straight $110 bet. In that period, Seattle posted solid ATS marks when playing in the Eastern Time Zone (8-5-1, $250), facing an AFC opponent (8-5-1, $250), and serving as the betting favorite (10-5-1, $450). The numbers for 2021 are less fulfilling, with the Seahawks owning a 2-3 ATS record (minus-$130), 1-1 as an ATS underdog (minus-$10), and 1-1 versus AFC opponents (minus-$10). In other notable trends, the Seahawks are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games of being underdogs by 5.5 or more points ($890). Conversely, Seattle has an 0-8 record with the Over, when charting the club's last eight games of failing to cover the point spread the week prior (minus-$880). After five weeks of play, the Seahawks offense ranks 13th overall in scoring offense (24.0 points per game), 16th in passing offense (247.0 yards per week), 18th in total offense (351.0 yards per game), and 19th in rushing offense, averaging 104.0 yards per week.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO