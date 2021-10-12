CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 6 Betting Odds: With Wilson Out, Steelers Are Favored on Sunday Night

By Katie Kohler
playpennsylvania.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers (+1.5) beat the Denver Broncos 27-19 for their first win and cover since Week 1. Ben Roethlisberger tossed two touchdowns and rookie Najee Harris ran for 122 yards and a touchdown to help hit the over (39.5) for total points bettors. The Steelers (2-3) will host...

