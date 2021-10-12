CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Text this number to find out what Native American land you’re on

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux
WGNO
WGNO
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x5VDb_0cOLF5jR00

(NEXSTAR) – Oct. 11 isn’t just Columbus Day in America – it’s also Indigenous Peoples’ Day, courtesy of a proclamation signed by President Joe Biden .

The proclamation was an effort to reframe the holiday, acknowledge the way native people have been wronged throughout the country’s history, and honor their contributions and cultures.

One way you can celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day is by learning about the historic Native American residents of your hometown, city or place of work. An open-source project makes it easy: Just text your city or ZIP code to (855) 917-5263. The bot will text you back with the tribe or tribes whose homeland it is.

In Los Angeles, the bot tells you you’re on Chumash, Kizh and Tongva land. In New York, it’s Munsee Lenape land. Chicago is Potawatomi, Kickapoo, Myaamia and Peoria land, the text says.

The Land Acknowledgement Bot uses data from a Canadian nonprofit, Native Land , which has also created a map with all the approximate boundaries.

Victor Temprano, who runs Native Land, emphasizes his project isn’t an academic or perfect survey of Native territories around the world. The project is also constantly evolving as the team receives feedback from tribes and tribal members. Temprano says the map is meant to inspire people to learn more and get educated on the history of where they live.

“The map has gotten a reasonable amount of attention over the years, and it typically spikes in popularity around Thanksgiving, ‘Columbus Day,’ and National Aboriginal Day,” Temprano says on Native Land’s site . “I hope it has encouraged some complicated and necessary discussions across the world.”

If the map is too overwhelming and texting isn’t your thing, the Land Acknowledgment Bot also lets you type your ZIP code or city in online. Just click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
KELOLAND TV

How you can observe Native Americans’ Day in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Native Americans’ Day was enshrined as a South Dakota state holiday in 1990. Passed by the legislature and signed into law by then Governor George S. Mickelson, the new holiday replaced Columbus Day and South Dakota because the first state in the country to officially recognize Native Americans’ Day.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
MSNBC

New recognition for Native Americans

On this first officially recognized Indigenous People’s Day, Julian Brave Noisecat and Jenni Monet discuss the holiday, the progress that still needs to be made, and the chipping away of Native American voting rights.Oct. 12, 2021.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
folkworks.org

Native American History Month

Since 1990, the month of November has been formally designated as Native American Heritage Month in the US. And, because this is FolkWorks, I thought that it would be a good time to take a look at some of the folk music and dance traditions that have prevailed despite the documented tragedies of the past and, unfortunately, those that are ongoing. Incidentally, there is significant debate about the term “Native American” as its literal meaning could theoretically apply to individuals (like me) who were born in this country even after the Europeans arrived. Therefore, the more accurate term “indigenous,” is often preferred. That being said, where the term “Native American” is used by indigenous individuals to describe themselves and their ancestry, I use the term that they have chosen.
THEATER & DANCE
Hoya

Native American Student Council Calls for GU Land Acknowledgment, Indigenous Peoples Day Recognition

The Native American Student Council (NASC) called on Georgetown University to issue a land acknowledgment and officially recognize Indigenous Peoples Day. On Oct. 11, NASC — a student group that advocates for Indigenous community members on campus — hosted an event in Red Square featuring three speakers from the organization. At the event, students demanded that university leadership officially acknowledge the Indigenous land Georgetown sits on, as well as officially recognize Indigenous Peoples Day as a campus holiday, which Georgetown currently calls a mid-semester holiday.
GEORGETOWN, DC
durangogov.org

Native American Heritage Dance

Come celebrate Native American Heritage Month at the library! Join us for a performance of Heritage Dancers featuring Southern Ute Indian Tribal dancers, drummers, and singers. For more information contact Spenser Snarr, Librarian 970-375-4879 or Marvin Pinnecoose, Events Coodinator, Cultural Preservation 970-563-2988.
DURANGO, CO
Madison County Journal

Library celebrating Native Americans

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, the Madison County Library System will host a presentation by John M. Sullivan, State Archaeologist-Tribal Liaison and Deputy Preservation Officer for the Bureau of Land Management at three of the branches next month. Sullivan will dress up in early 1700's frontier clothes and...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
miningnewsnorth.com

What Rights to Land Have Alaska Natives

It is my good fortune to be asked to write a short piece on the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. My mother, Naungagiaq, would have been proud. She set me free to seek an education in a Tennessee boarding school when I was 14 – just at the time of my life that I could have been of help to her and the family in our hunting, fishing, and trapping world of the 1940s and 1950s. We had lived in three sod homes along the Little Noatak about a dozen miles from Kotzebue. She, in a way, sacrificed me so that I might have a chance to learn English and a trade and return to help her and our people. I know it was hard for her and the family to let me go.
POLITICS
The Independent

American among six tortured, shot and burned in massacre at Costa Rica cattle and coffee farm

An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 40km north of the country’s southern border with Panama.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Day#America#Land Acknowledgement#Thanksgiving#Native American#Nexstar#Indigenous Peoples#Canadian#National Aboriginal Day#Native Land
deseret.com

Here’s what Kamala Harris said in Nevada about fighting climate change

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Nevada Monday to promote President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” bill and its provisions for combatting climate change in front of one of the most dramatic examples of the changing climate in the West: Lake Mead. The Colorado River reservoir created by Hoover Dam provides...
NEVADA STATE
Rolling Stone

Paris Hilton Recounts Being ‘Strangled,’ ‘Slapped,’ and ‘Watched in the Shower’ While Calling for Troubled Teen Industry Reform

Every year, thousands of teenagers are shipped to boarding schools, boot camps, and other facilities against their will. Some may call it tough love, but the “troubled teen industry,” which generates billions of dollars annually, is reportedly a hotbed of psychological and physical abuse that traumatizes young people for the rest of their lives. And Paris Hilton, a self-described victim of this industry, wants it to stop. The entrepreneur and reality star was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to advocate for accountability alongside survivors, advocates, and group of Democratic lawmakers including Senator Jeff Merkely (D-Ore.) and Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.). Merkely and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
goodshomedesign.com

DOI returns more than 18k acres of land to Native American tribes

The National Bison Range was transferred to tribal leadership. The DOI announced the transfer of the National Bison Range to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. The land already sits within a Native American reservation. The DOI has undergone multiple land transfer programs to return land to Indigenous communities. The...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

White evangelicals dealing with racial issues and faith: "If I've been wrong about that, what else have I been wrong about?"

Watch the CBSN Originals documentary "An (Un)Civil War: The Evangelical Divide" in the video player above. At Koinonia Church in Nashville, Tennessee, Alan and Penny Godwin watch as Pastor Mika Edmondson preaches about racism that existed in some Christian communities for centuries. The Godwins, who belonged to a predominantly White...
RELIGION
ijpr.org

Mon 8 AM | Southern Oregon U. presents a Native American land acknowledgement

Graduation ceremonies at Southern Oregon University have long honored Native Americans in the region and in the student body, with an eagle staff presented along with the American flag. But SOU had never adopted a land acknowledgement statement, words said at public ceremonies to acknowledge the people who once lived...
COLLEGES
WGNO

WGNO

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy