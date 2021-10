LAKE FOREST, Ill. — In a better late than never move, Matt Nagy officially named rookie Justin Fields the team's starting quarterback over Andy Dalton on Wednesday. The announcement came just a day after Nagy had doubled down on Dalton -- again -- but why look a gift horse in the mouth? Moving forward with Fields was the only move for the Bears to make if they didn't want to be mired in offensive mediocrity with Dalton the remainder of the season. Now, with the talented rookie QB under center, the Bears' offense will surely be flawed, as mistakes will happen, but it's also about to get a whole lot more dynamic.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO