Wilson teen wins Legends racing championship

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 14-year-old Leonard “L.D.” Brown is currently sitting at No. 8 out of hundreds of entries for the USA Mullet Championship. L.D. is your average middle schooler. He enjoys hunting, fishing, and idolizes Morgan Wallen, who was a big inspiration behind him getting a mullet. “At...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have a ways to go until April, but the time to start talking golf is now. Every year, young golfers from across the nation come to Augusta to compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship. But this year, two of the finalists won’t have to travel very far.
Mandan 15-year-old Jace Engelstad and his 8-year-old Belgian Malinois Sasha have been competing in dock diving for about two years. “It’s pretty much a test where you see how far and high your dog can jump into a pool of water off a 40 foot dock,” Engelstad said. Since they...
Lake Wilson Tennis Club teams picked up wins recently in the North Carolina Tennis Association’s jun... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Most high school students look forward to December for many reasons. For most, it is the multiple weeks off of school and free time. Others look forward to the holidays and the opportunity to spend time with family and friends. For local teen Alexander Pappas, December will be a little different.
BOSTON— The Holy Cross women's cross country team ran in both the varsity and sub varsity 5K races on Saturday at the New England Championship. The Crusaders placed 14th out of 23 teams in the varsity race. Eve Feuerbach continued to lead the Crusaders, placing 37th out of 155 runners...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The teenage winner of the USA Mullet Championships has donated his prize money to charity. Allan Baltz from Arkansas won the national championship for the best mullet. Baltz says he wasn't interested in the competition at first, until he learned he could win money to donate...
Yamaha rider Razgatlioglu leads the standings by 24 points coming into the penultimate round of the campaign at the El Villicum circuit, with just the Indonesia season finale to follow. Should he conclude the Argentina weekend with an advantage in the standings of more than 62 points, Razgatlioglu would be...
When speaking to long-time fans of snowmobile oval racing, we’ve heard many say thing like, “What I wouldn’t give to see some of the legends and their sleds from the old Sno Pro or Twin Tracke days take to the track again!”. As it turns out, this winter they just...
The Southlake Hornets are the No. 1 senior softball team in its division this year. With its season running from March until September, the Southlake Hornets is a 65-plus team representing Southlake in the Metroplex Senior Citizens Softball Association. Co-founded last year by Larry Brunk and coach Perry Baptiste, the Southlake Hornets competed in 34 games this year, ending the season 29-5.
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Shamrocks are champions again. Two years after their last league championship in November of 2019, Marlborough’s semi-pro football squad headed north to Manchester, New Hampshire to decisively defeat the Southern New England Admirals in this year’s title game matchup. Marlborough won by a score of 35...
Rocky Mount Academy sophomore Parker Eatmon, center, celebrates his U.S. Legends Racing Young Lion national championship with spotter Jordan Black and crew chief Corey Gordan at Dominion Raceway in Virginia. At the age when most kids are studying for their learner’s permit, Parker Eatmon proved he has the competitive spirit...
Aldie teen Jake Waltman raced his way to a fourth-place finish in the 2021 US Legend Cars/INEX Pro National Championship on Oct. 8 at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg. Waltman, a student at John Champe High School, qualified seventh among 25 cars for the feature race. Waltman moved into the lead...
Tarran Mackenzie claimed the British Superbike Championship with a sensational triple race win on the final weekend of the season. The McAMs racer secured the title with a stunning race two win, in which he beat title rival Tommy Bridewell by 0.087 seconds to take an unassailable 31-point lead into the last race.
Elm City’s boys soccer team picked up back-to-back wins to finish its regular-season 11-0, defeating... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
GREENVILLE — Hunt put up a good challenge, but wasn’t nearly enough in the Lady Warriors’ 9-0 loss t... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
They’re still friends. With the Open Division championship of the annual Men’s Club Championship at ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Nearly 900 mountain bikers will descend on Durango Mesa this weekend for the Colorado High School Cycling League’s state championships. Teams from New Mexico, Wyoming and South Dakota will also race for titles. “This is a fantastic event to have in Durango and show off what we have to offer,”...
Comments / 0