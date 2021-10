Horror fans first saw Clive Barker's Cenobites brought to life in the 1987 Hellraiser, in which the main demonic figure was played by Doug Bradley, as he was clad in leather and his head was covered in nails. This earned him the nickname "Pinhead" among fans, with his striking presence resulting in him becoming a defining figure for the franchise. As any fan of Barker's work can tell you, the source material "The Hellbound Heart" noted that the figure's gender was indiscernible, with clues even being given that the character likely appeared to be more female-presenting.

