British pop-singer Jesy Nelson is facing allegations of blackfishing yet again. Blackfishing is a form of cultural appropriation, when someone who isn’t Black alters their looks to appear as if they are. Nelson was first accused of this on social media, when photos surfaced of her looking racially-ambiguous in May. The singer claimed to have done so unintentionally, telling The Guardian, “I would never want to offend anyone, and that was really upsetting. I wasn’t aware that’s how people felt.”

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO