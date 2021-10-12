CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Continues preseason dominance

 10 days ago

Morant scored 24 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-4 FT) and tacked on five...

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
Ja Morant
Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
Kendrick Perkins: "Y’All Remember When I Told The World In 2019 That If I Were The Pelicans I Would Have Taken Ja Morant With The Number 1 Pick? Remember When People Called Me Crazy?"

Ja Morant was the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NBA draft class, and he has done some great things thus far in his career. He averaged 19.1 PPG and 7.4 APG in his sophomore 2020-21 season, and he managed to bring the Memphis Grizzlies to a playoff appearance after defeating MVP candidate Stephen Curry in the play-in tournament. It's obvious that he's a unique talent.
Jordan Brand Honors Carmelo Anthony’s Basketball Career With Special Air Jordan 1 PE

Carmelo Anthony will suit up for his 19th season in the NBA tonight with his new Los Angeles Lakers team and he also has a new pair of kicks for the special occasion. As first reported by Bleacher Report’s BR Kicks on social media, Jordan Brand has created a special iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low for the longtime sponsored athlete. According to the outlet, the style dubbed “Baltimore Crab” was made exclusively for Anthony. The shoe pays homage to the 37-year-old forward’s Baltimore roots with a color scheme that resembles a crab. The exclusive sneaker features a brown-based nubuck upper...
Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
Los Angeles Lakers suffer injury setback to another key player

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn will have to wait a few more weeks before making his regular-season debut in purple-and-gold. Nunn had been out for over a week with a sprained right ankle, which forced him to miss the Lakers season-opening loss at home to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday (he was initially listed as a game-time decision.)
Morant outplays Ball, Grizzlies rout Hornets 128-98

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The preseason matchup between two of the NBA’s top young point guards turned out to be a mismatch. Ja Morant had 16 points, eight assists, five rebounds and two blocks in less than 24 minutes of action, helping the Memphis Grizzlies to a 128-98 rout of LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. Ball, the NBA rookie of the year last season, struggled with his shot finishing with 13 points on 5-of-17 shooting.
Chicago Bears: Introducing three potential replacement head coaches

With the Chicago Bears suffering a Week 6 loss to the Packers, the faith in Matt Nagy and Bill Lazor has been depleted after a pitiful offensive performance. The Bears’ offense has shown flashes all year but has yet to truly break out. After a dominant performance against the Lions, they have yet to put it together for a full 60 minutes.
