Richmond, VA

Two people killed in Richmond Northside shooting on Lamb Avenue

By Tyler Thrasher, Emma North
WRIC - ABC 8News
 10 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to police, two men were shot and killed near Lamb Avenue on Monday night.

One victim died at the scene and another was taken to the hospital where he died not long after the incident.

Two adults shot near Gillies Creek Park in Richmond

The Richmond Police Department was called to investigate around 9:16 p.m. at the 1700 block of Lamb Avenue. They said no one is in custody for the incident at this time.

Detectives believe the two shootings are related and are investigating them as one incident.

8News is working to learn more, stay with us for updates.

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

