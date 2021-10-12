Two people killed in Richmond Northside shooting on Lamb Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to police, two men were shot and killed near Lamb Avenue on Monday night.

One victim died at the scene and another was taken to the hospital where he died not long after the incident.

The Richmond Police Department was called to investigate around 9:16 p.m. at the 1700 block of Lamb Avenue. They said no one is in custody for the incident at this time.

Detectives believe the two shootings are related and are investigating them as one incident.







